Newly appointed EU Commissioner for International Partnerships may visit Turkmenistan

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov met with the Head of Cabinet of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Ms. Lucie Šestáková in Brussels.

According to the Embassy, they discussed the continuation of active cooperation between Turkmenistan, the EU, and Central Asia, with a particular focus on transport connectivity.

Transport remains a key area of collaboration, as Central Asia serves as a strategic crossroads between two continents.

The possibility of a visit by the newly appointed EU Commissioner for International Partnerships to Turkmenistan was also discussed, with transport cooperation being a central topic on the agenda.

It is worth noting that in October last year, a unique Coordination Platform on Transport between the EU and Central Asia was launched in Turkmenistan. This platform remains the only mechanism for coordinating transport projects across the regions.



Former European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, visited Turkmenistan in October 2024. She was replaced by Jozef Síkela, who will serve next EU Commissioner for International Partnerships (2024-2029). ///nCa, 11 January 2025