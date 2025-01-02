China Completes World’s Longest Expressway Tunnel

On 30 December 2024, China achieved a significant engineering feat by completing the construction of the world’s longest high-speed tunnel through the snow-capped Tian Shan Mountains in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This milestone marks a crucial step forward in enhancing connectivity within the country.

The 22.13-kilometer Tian Shan Shengli Tunnel (Shengli translated as “victory”) will revolutionize travel through this formidable mountain range, slashing travel time from a previous three hours to a mere 20 minutes.

According to the regional government, this remarkable achievement will significantly improve communication between northern and southern Xinjiang. Furthermore, it will improve the region’s position as a key hub within the Silk Road Economic Belt, facilitating greater connectivity with Eurasian nations.

As the most important section of the 319.72 km Urumqi-Yuli Expressway, which runs from the regional capital Urumqi in northern Xinjiang to Yulee County in southern Xinjiang, the tunnel will reduce travel time between the two points from about seven hours to just over three hours. The expressway is expected to open to traffic in 2025. ///nCa, 2 January 2025