News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding

The Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding

By

The Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The online signing ceremony, held within the framework of the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Smart City: Management, Digital, Smart and Artificial Intelligence Technologies, Security, Economy” at the Turkmen University of Engineering and Technology, was attended by Mr. Horia Necula, Vice-Rector of the Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest, from the Romanian side.

The Memorandum provides for conducting joint research and development projects; organizing lectures, symposiums, interactive meetings, conferences and seminars; exchanging professors and students; cooperation on curricula and research papers; experience sharing to introduce and improve innovative approaches in teaching.

In addition, it is planned to carry out joint publications of research results of professors, teachers, specialists and young scientists in international indexed scientific journals.

Effective cooperation in the field of science and education between the Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan has been successfully conducted for several years. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania, 18 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Rector of Oguzkhan University of Engineering Technologies visited Kazan Federal University in Tatarstan
  2. Oguz han Engineering and Technology University offers wide opportunities for additional and ever-growing education
  3. Representatives of the International University of Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan met with the leadership of the Politechnica University of Bucharest and the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești
  4. The University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen Engineering University signed an agreement
  5. Turkmen University and China signed a memorandum on the establishment of the “Lu Ban Workshop”
  6. Turkmen State University and Slovak University of Technology strengthen cooperation
  7. Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Latvian National Association of Freight Forwarders and Logistics signed a Memorandum of Understanding
  8. ITTC 2024: The Customs Services of Turkmenistan, Iran and the IRU signed a Memorandum of Understanding
  9. Turkmenistan and China Strengthen Scientific Ties
  10. The Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Secretariat of the International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation signed a Memorandum of Understanding
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan