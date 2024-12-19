The Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The online signing ceremony, held within the framework of the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Smart City: Management, Digital, Smart and Artificial Intelligence Technologies, Security, Economy” at the Turkmen University of Engineering and Technology, was attended by Mr. Horia Necula, Vice-Rector of the Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest, from the Romanian side.

The Memorandum provides for conducting joint research and development projects; organizing lectures, symposiums, interactive meetings, conferences and seminars; exchanging professors and students; cooperation on curricula and research papers; experience sharing to introduce and improve innovative approaches in teaching.

In addition, it is planned to carry out joint publications of research results of professors, teachers, specialists and young scientists in international indexed scientific journals.

Effective cooperation in the field of science and education between the Polytechnic National University of Sciences and Technologies of Bucharest and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan has been successfully conducted for several years. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania, 18 December 2024