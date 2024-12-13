UNDP Supports the Development of Unified Voter Register with Gender Disaggregation

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – On December 9-10, 2024, the workshop on learning international best practices for developing a unified voter register with gender disaggregation was successfully conducted at the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan. The event was organized as part of the new joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan titled “Enhancing the Capacity of the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan”.

The workshop brought together representatives from the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums, local government bodies of Ashgabat and Arkadag cities, the “Turkmenaragatnashyk” agency, and media professionals. This diverse group facilitated a platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue on electoral practices over the course of two days.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, emphasized the significance of the workshop: “This is the first event under our new project with the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan. It highlights our shared commitment to democratic governance and fosters inclusive participation. The creation of a unified voter register with gender-disaggregated data is a crucial step in strengthening democratic processes, enhancing election transparency, and building public trust.”

The joint project, launched in response to a request from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and recommendations from the 2022 UN Needs Assessment Mission, focuses on three key strategic areas:

1. Development of unified voter registers that include gender-disaggregated data, informed by international best practices.
2. Capacity building for election commission members, including BRIDGE training modules with a gender-sensitive approach.
3. Promotion of women’s political participation, exploring the introduction of temporary special measures in national electoral legislation.

During the workshop, participants explored innovative approaches to voter registration and discussed recommendations for the draft law of Turkmenistan on the Unified State Register of Voters. Ms. Gulnara Iskakova, an international expert in electoral law and administration, facilitated the event, drawing on her extensive experience to enrich discussions on practical strategies for implementing unified voter registers. ///nCa, 13 December 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

