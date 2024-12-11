News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate

Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate

By

On December 10, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate Natalia German at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The head of the Foreign Ministry congratulated Natalia German on being awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” and a set of commemorative signs. Sincere gratitude was expressed to Natalia German for her contribution to the development and strengthening of constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in her current position, as well as in the position of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (2017-2023).

Natalia German expressed heartfelt gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the high assessment and recognition of her activities, and also expressed best wishes on the occasion of the International Day of Neutrality.

N. German also highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s commitment to regional peace and security and expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s contribution to strengthening cooperation with the UN counter-terrorism units.

R. Meredov during the conversation focused on the efforts undertaken by Turkmenistan in the fight against terrorism and promoting regional stability, and expressed the country’s readiness to continue close cooperation with the UN and its partners to resolve pressing transnational issues.

Turkmenistan’s commitment to strategic cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies was confirmed. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 10 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. TIF 2024: Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Praises Turkmenistan’s Economic Potential
  2. The delegation of Turkmenistan outlined the priorities for combating terrorism during the Third Conference of the Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of the UN Member States
  3. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan begins visit to the UN Headquarters
  4. Turkmenistan voiced its priorities during High-Level Briefing to Member States on UN Office of Counter-Terrorism’s projects in Central Asia
  5. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
  6. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan
  7. Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and head of UNRCCA discussed issues of preventive diplomacy in Central Asia
  8. Turkmen Deputy FM to participate in the Third High-Level Counter-Terrorism Week at UNHQ in New York
  9. President of Turkmenistan meets with the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council
  10. UNRCCA conducts national consultations on the counter-terrorism early warning network for Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan