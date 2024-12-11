Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate

On December 10, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate Natalia German at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The head of the Foreign Ministry congratulated Natalia German on being awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” and a set of commemorative signs. Sincere gratitude was expressed to Natalia German for her contribution to the development and strengthening of constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in her current position, as well as in the position of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (2017-2023).

Natalia German expressed heartfelt gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the high assessment and recognition of her activities, and also expressed best wishes on the occasion of the International Day of Neutrality.

N. German also highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s commitment to regional peace and security and expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s contribution to strengthening cooperation with the UN counter-terrorism units.

R. Meredov during the conversation focused on the efforts undertaken by Turkmenistan in the fight against terrorism and promoting regional stability, and expressed the country’s readiness to continue close cooperation with the UN and its partners to resolve pressing transnational issues.

Turkmenistan’s commitment to strategic cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies was confirmed. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 10 December 2024