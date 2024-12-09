The third meeting of the «Turkmenistan-UN» Strategic Advisory Council was held in Ashgabat

On December 6, 2024, the third meeting of the “Turkmenistan-UN” Strategic Advisory Council was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the relevant Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of the ministries and departments of the country, heads of diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan abroad, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of UN agencies, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

During the discussions, current issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the United Nations in various areas were considered. In this context, the meeting participants discussed programs and project documents, including the draft Framework Program for Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2026-2030 and joint programs with the UN in the areas of youth, education, healthcare, digitalization and green energy.

The Roadmap for Strengthening SDG Reporting in Turkmenistan for the Period from 2025 to 2027 was also approved. In this context, the meeting participants discussed coordination issues related to the preparation of reports and publications on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan on a systemic basis.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed in detail specific steps to establish the UN Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia.

Summing up the third meeting of the “Turkmenistan–UN” Strategic Advisory Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the UN country team in Turkmenistan for their support and contribution to the development of constructive cooperation. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 6 December 2024