Central Asia–Korea Friendship Day celebrated in Seoul

On 6 December 2024, in Seoul, the celebration of the Central Asia–Republic of Korea Friendship Day took place at the Library of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. The event was organized by the CA-Korea Friendship Association in cooperation with the embassies of five Central Asian countries with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea.

The exhibition, held in parallel with the event, featured stunning images of UNESCO World Heritage Sites from Central Asian countries, allowing visitors to better appreciate the rich cultural and historical heritage of the region.

After the main part of the program, a special session of the Central Asian Academic Conference on Heritage and Tourism was held. It was attended by Ambassadors of Central Asian countries, representatives of academia and experts. The participants discussed the prospects for cultural exchange, opportunities to strengthen cooperation in tourism, as well as ways to preserve the unique cultural heritage of the region.

During this session, participants were presented with a pre-recorded video message by Akyniyaz Agamyradov, Head of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

In his speech, Agamyradov highlighted the unique tourist opportunities of Turkmenistan, especially noting its historical sites, natural beauty and opportunities for cultural development.///nCa, 8 December 2024