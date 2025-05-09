International Conference TESC 2025: Innovations, Ecology and Development of the Hydrocarbon Industry

In June 2025, the capital of Turkmenistan will once again become an international energy arena, hosting the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Environmental Aspects of Implementing Innovative Technologies in the Development of Hydrocarbon Deposits” (TESC 2025) (https://tesc-turkmenistan.com/ru). This landmark event, initiated by the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit” and “Turkmengeology” in partnership with the Turkmen Energy Forum (https://tef-turkmenistan.com/ru), will consolidate leading experts, politicians, representatives of the academic community, investment circles and global energy companies in the capital of Turkmenistan. The central thesis of the conference is a comprehensive discussion of the prospects for sustainable development of the industry in the context of a dynamic technological and climatic environment.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, ensuring inclusive participation of delegates both through physical presence and online, which contributes to maximum coverage of stakeholders. The program of the event is structured to cover the key imperatives of modern energy: the need for environmentally responsible development of hydrocarbon resources, the introduction of advanced digital technologies and the critical importance of human capital development as the foundation of the future energy system.

The opening plenary session entitled “Energy Prospects, New Technologies and Environmental Aspects in the Development of Hydrocarbon Resources” will be an important platform for discussing strategic directions for the development of the energy sector of Turkmenistan. Particular attention will be paid to the integration of climate goals into production processes, as well as finding a balance between intensification of production and ensuring environmental sustainability. The session will also discuss innovative approaches to field development and priority areas for investment in the oil and gas industry. In particular, within the framework of the first session – “The Future of Hydrocarbon Production through the Introduction of Artificial Intelligence” – experts will present the results of the application of artificial intelligence in exploration and field management, including machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics, which reduce operating costs and increase production efficiency. Session 2, entitled “Reducing Methane and CO₂ Emissions from Hydrocarbon Production: Focus on the Darvaza Gas Crater,” will focus on environmental imperatives. This session will cover issues related to advanced methods of monitoring and controlling greenhouse gas emissions, including the use of satellite technologies and methane capture and processing systems. Of particular scientific interest is the potential of the Darvaza gas crater as a unique site for scientific research in the field of greenhouse gas emissions and the search for innovative environmental solutions. This discussion is an important step in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s course to fulfill its obligations under the Global Methane Agreement and implement national environmental programs. The humanitarian aspect of sustainable development of the industry will be the central theme of Session 3, “Human Capital as a Key Element in Ensuring Environmentally Responsible and Sustainable Extraction of Hydrocarbon Resources.” The discussion will focus on the issues of training highly qualified specialists of the new generation, the role of specialized education, the importance of international exchange of experience and the need for interdisciplinary approaches in the formation of human resources capable of ensuring a successful green transformation of the energy sector. The main thesis of the session is the recognition of human capital as a strategic resource for achieving environmental sustainability goals in the oil and gas industry.

This year, the forum is expected to attract more than 300 delegates from more than 30 countries, which clearly demonstrates the growing international interest in the event. Last year, the forum brought together 250 participants, and now the number of delegates has increased significantly. Among them will be key players in the energy industry, such as SPE, CNPC, Dragon Oil, PETRONAS, as well as leading international organizations, including the UN and its specialized institutions. This event will become an important platform for discussing the future of the energy industry and sustainable development at the global level. The event will be held at the Natural Gas Research Institute of the State Concern “Turkmengas”, where plenary sessions, thematic discussion panels, presentations of scientific reports and bilateral meetings aimed at establishing new business and scientific and technical partnerships will be organized. TESC 2025 is positioned not only as an authoritative conference, but also as a strategic platform for the intensive exchange of advanced knowledge, innovative experience and breakthrough technologies, defining the vector of sustainable development of the energy sector of Turkmenistan in the context of global climate and technological transformations. This event convincingly demonstrates the country’s openness to international cooperation and its desire to strengthen its role as a reliable and responsible partner in the global energy arena. /// nCa, 9 May 2025 (material provided by Turkmen Energy Forum, co-organizer of the conference – https://tef-turkmenistan.com/en)