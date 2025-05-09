Message of President of Turkmenistan on 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945

Dear compatriots! Dear war veterans!

I sincerely congratulate you on this significant date – the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945! I am convinced that this holiday, glorifying peace and friendship, personifying great love for a free and prosperous life, will leave unforgettable impressions in the hearts of people who work tirelessly and diligently, live a happy life, are proud of their beloved Motherland, constantly developing and prospering in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state.

According to tradition, today we lay wreaths at the monuments erected in honor of the brave soldiers who gave their lives for peace and prosperity throughout the world. We remember with great respect the heroes who showed a noble example of courage and fearlessness during the fiery years of war, and our compatriots – home front workers who made a huge contribution to achieving the glorious Victory. In honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the war of 1941-1945, we present gifts to veterans. The festive events became a celebration of the centuries-old humane principles of our people, further strengthening the unity and cohesion of society.

Dear compatriots!

The years 1941–1945 went down in history as the most ruthless period in the history of mankind. This war, which lasted 1,418 days, led to irreparable losses and left unhealed wounds in the hearts of people. The soldiers demonstrated unforgettable heroism and courage in the name of peace and friendship between peoples. In the first days of the war, thousands of young Turkmen men volunteered to go to the front, showing a high example of patriotism and courage in fierce battles. For their unwavering courage and heroism, hundreds of our compatriots were awarded the high title of Hero, and thousands of our soldiers were awarded orders and medals. During this difficult time, all residents of Turkmenistan, women, old people and children, following the national slogan “Everything for the front, everything for Victory!”, worked hard day and night with unwavering hope for a bright future, peace and humanity. A bountiful harvest of wheat and cotton was gathered, which made a significant contribution to achieving the Great Victory. Turkmen women, following the original principles of the value of human life, showed a high example of patriotism and humanism by donating their valuable jewelry and warm clothes to the Defense Fund, and also wove a huge carpet called “The Soul of the Turkmen”.

We will never forget the hardships and sufferings of the difficult war years, the damage they caused, and the heroism of people shown in their quest for a peaceful life will be inscribed in golden letters in our glorious history. A vivid testimony to this is the perpetuation of the bright memory of heroes, the glorification of their courage in works of literature, song and music, films and theatrical performances, the publication of the books “Hatyra” and “Şöhrat”. We pay tribute to the memory and deepest respect to our valiant defenders who showed a high example of courage and bravery. The heroic life of our fearless fathers is an exemplary school of patriotism.

In the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state, war and labor veterans make a great contribution to the development of their native Fatherland, the education of youth in the spirit of patriotism and courage, and the strengthening of the unity and cohesion of the people.

In Turkmenistan, which is becoming one of the prosperous countries of the world, we have great respect for veterans who showed an unconditional example of love and loyalty to the Fatherland in 1941-1945, for mothers who survived the harsh days of the war, for all who courageously fought for a great goal. The older generation is our pride, it instills in us love for the Motherland, respect for human dignity, parents, and serves as an example to follow.

Dear Turkmen citizens!

The policy aimed at strengthening global peace and security, creating conditions for sustainable development and expanding effective cooperation ensures the high international authority of our independent, permanently neutral Fatherland. We are especially proud of the fact that Turkmenistan advocates the development of friendly relations in the world and actively participates in the development of well-founded solutions to important issues of our time. Our policy of neutrality is a policy of peace and friendship. The declaration of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” by the world community has become a symbol of recognition of the legal status, desire for peace, friendship and goodwill of our independent Motherland.

Dear compatriots! Dear war veterans!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on this significant date – the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945!

I wish you good health, a prosperous and happy life, and great success in your work for the benefit of the further prosperity of our beloved Motherland!

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov. /// nCa, 9 May 2025