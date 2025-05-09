Press Tour to the Republic of Belarus #7: Puslovsky Palace – A Portal to the Era of Neo-Gothic Luxury

Elvira Kadyrova, Brest Region, 7 May 2025

Nestled among rolling hills and ancient lime trees in the Merechevschina area of the Brest Region, the Kossovo Palace and Park Complex stands proudly. It is rightfully considered one of the gems of Belarusian architectural and historical heritage.

The Kossovo Palace and Park Complex, better known as the Puslovsky Palace, is a quintessential example of 19th-century Neo-Gothic style. Perched on an artificial hill, the palace rises just a kilometer and a half from Kossovo.

Even from a distance, its crenellated towers and pointed windows evoke the sense of stepping into a medieval fairy tale, as if transported by a time machine.

Construction of the palace began in 1838 and was completed in 1850. The project was led by Polish architect Franciszek Jaszczołd. Later, the interior layout was redesigned by architect Władysław Marconi, and the decor was entrusted to salon artist Franciszek Żmurko.

The palace was built for Voivode Kazimir Puslovsky and his son Wandalin. A true symbol of luxury, it boasts over 100 rooms, each with a distinct design.

According to historical records, bricks for constructing the Neo-Gothic palace were imported, and the building materials were fortified with animal blood and bird eggs for durability.

The palace has endured wars, fires, and decades of neglect. However, after extensive restoration from 2008 to December 2022, it has been revived and transformed into a popular tourist destination.

The “mathematical” architecture of the palace carries deep symbolism. Originally, the palace had 12 towers representing the months of the year, with the four tallest ones—May, June, July, and August—symbolizing the peak of summer. The windows were arranged in a special pattern, ensuring that each hall was bathed in sunlight for exactly two and a half days each year.

We step into the White Hall, where balls were once held, and I imagine the music, the rustle of gowns…

The palace is just part of the complex. At the foot of the palace hill you can see another historical landmark—the memorial estate of Tadeusz Kościuszko, born in 1746, a hero of the national liberation movement and a fighter for U.S. independence.

The Puslovsky family, admirers of Kościuszko, restored the estate themselves in 1857, incorporating it into the palace ensemble.

In the right wing of the Kossovo Palace is the restaurant “Count Puslovsky,” where our group of journalists dined that day. The menu featured fresh cabbage soup, rustic-style potatoes, fresh salad, and, for dessert, a croissant from a French bakery.

For those wishing to linger in this fairy tale a bit longer, the left wing houses the “Puslovsky” hotel. Six rooms—ranging from single accommodations to luxury suites—are furnished in the style of the 19th century.

Before leaving, I glance back at the palace and the surrounding forests—breathtaking. From the depths of history, the laughter of guests and the clinking of glasses seem to echo…

Kossovo Palace is not merely a place on a map—it is a portal to an era where luxury and dreams became reality. ///nCa, 9 May 2025

Photo Report: