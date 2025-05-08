A meeting with the delegation of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On May 6, 2025, a meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mahri Bashimova and members of the assessment mission, consisting of international experts from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The main topic of the negotiations was the expansion of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the current Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat.

During the meeting, it was noted that in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat has significantly intensified. The partnership stimulates the development of national urban development policy in various aspects, including regulation, planning, design and environmental protection in urban and rural settlements.

The parties emphasized the importance of adopting and implementing national programs that are consistent with the country’s commitments under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and serve as a key basis for the implementation of SDG 11.

At the end of the negotiations, which were held in a constructive manner, the interlocutors confirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation and their desire to fill it with new content. /// nCa, 8 May 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)