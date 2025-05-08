Azerbaijani top diplomat held telephone conversation with his Turkmen counterpart

On May 8, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, MFA told APA.

The ministers discussed current issues related to strengthening cooperation between the two countries within the existing agenda. They expressed their confidence that the traditional friendship and brotherhood ties historically existing between the two peoples will continue to develop on the basis of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The importance of political dialogue at the level of heads of states, mutual exchange of visits, and inter-foreign ministry consultations in the development of relations between the two countries was emphasized.

The ministers also discussed regional security, cooperation within international organizations, as well as issues related to the Caspian Sea.

During the phone conversation, other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also exchanged. /// nCa, 8 May 2025.