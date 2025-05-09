Press Tour to the Republic of Belarus #9: To the Sky and Beyond: A Visit to the Minsk Aeroclub and Meeting with Belarus’s First Female Cosmonaut, Marina Vasilevskaya

Elvira Kadyrova, Minsk, 8 May, 2025

At the Lipki airfield, situated one kilometer east of Minsk, where the air is saturated with the scent of aviation kerosene and the horizon comes alive with the drone of engines, lies the Minsk Aeroclub of the Belarusian Voluntary Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy (DOSAAF) named after Twice Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Gritsevets.

It is also here that the renovated Museum of Aviation and Cosmonautics opened on October 19, 2024 – a place where the history of conquering the sky and space comes to life. The press tour to this unique complex became a genuine immersion into the world of aviation, inspiration, and patriotism.

Established in 1934, the Minsk Aeroclub is not merely a site for flights. Primarily, it attracts those who dream of a control yoke or a parachute. Life at the Lipki airfield is bustling: An-2 and Yak-52 training aircraft, as well as Mi-2 helicopters, soar into the sky and land.

The Museum of Aviation and Cosmonautics is a breathtaking open-air exposition featuring over 50 aircraft, ranging from gliders to combat fighters. Here, one can see the Yak-18, the aircraft in which Yuri Gagarin learned to fly, and the first presidential aircraft, the Tu-154M, which served from 1995 to 2016.

The space section of the exposition is a particular source of pride for the museum. Two Soyuz descent modules, delivered from Korolev, offer a glimpse into the world of cosmonautics.

The “Cosmos” pavilion showcases the personal belongings of Belarusian cosmonauts, including Pyotr Klimuk and Vladimir Kovalyonok, as well as a unique door from the “Kosmos” Hotel adorned with the autographs of 32 astronauts. In essence, these are not just exhibits; they are the stories of genuine conquerors of the stars.

We, the journalists, had the opportunity to board the Tu-154M and take a series of selfies.

Following this, as part of the program, we enjoyed a half-hour ознакомительный flight aboard a Mi-2 helicopter, admiring the beauty of Minsk.

A visit to the aeroclub and museum also allows one to look towards the future. Many students from aviation faculties chose their profession after visiting this place. From stories about the heroic deeds of pilots to the chance to touch a real spacecraft, the Minsk Aeroclub leaves an indelible mark on the heart of every visitor.

It was also here at the aeroclub that our meeting took place with Marina Vasilevskaya, the first Belarusian woman cosmonaut.

This seemingly fragile young woman with a radiant smile, formerly a flight attendant for Belavia, elevated Belarus to the rank of spacefaring nations, becoming the first citizen of her sovereign country to venture into orbit.

Marina Vasilevskaya, born in Minsk in 1990, never imagined that her destiny would lead her to the stars. In childhood, she dreamed of becoming a teacher. After working as a flight attendant for seven years, she decided to apply for a spaceflight. Out of over 3,000 applicants, only six were selected, and in May 2023, Marina was confirmed as the primary candidate for the Soyuz MS-25 mission.

This was followed by intensive training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, including zero-gravity simulations, Soyuz simulator sessions, and emergency landing drills.

On March 23, 2024, at 15:36 Minsk time, the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft, carrying Marina, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, successfully launched towards the International Space Station (ISS). The flight lasted 14 days.

During the meeting, Marina recounted that the most incredible sensation was at launch, when you realize you are sitting in a ballistic rocket with 300 tons of fuel surging beneath you, and you feel that vibration. And she was not afraid, as she had already spent seven years, 90 hours each month, in the sky.

She also explained that the station follows a specific trajectory with sixteen different orbits, which is why the cosmonauts witness sixteen sunrises and sunsets in a single day.

On the ISS, Vasilevskaya conducted seven scientific research tasks, including Earth observation, work with bacteria and probiotics, and remarkably, all the bacteria returned to Earth alive.

I asked Marina what advice she could give to those, both boys and girls, who aspire to a career in cosmonautics and dream of soaring into the starry sky.

And here is what the first female cosmonaut of the Republic of Belarus replied: “Of course, you need to believe in yourself, you need to believe in your strengths, never stop at what you have achieved. If you stumble, you must get up and keep going, because success does not come without difficulties. Dare to dream, create, love, and of course, believe that all good things will certainly come true.”

Marina Vasilevskaya is a symbol of determination and an example of how ideas, supported by hard work and the backing of the nation, can carry one beyond the confines of Earth. Her flight was not only a scientific achievement but also a source of pride for every Belarusian.