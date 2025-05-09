The International Exhibition of Textile Industry TurkmenTextile Expo 2025 will be held from 11 to 13 June 2025 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

TurkmenTextile Expo 2025 is a key platform for showcasing products, establishing new business connections and expanding cooperation with leading players in the textile industry. The exhibition will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, as well as representatives of government agencies and industry associations from around the world.

Participation in the exhibition will provide you with the opportunity to:

Presentation of your products or services to a wide international audience;

Conducting direct negotiations with potential partners;

Studying new markets and trends;

Expansion of distribution and export network.

Participation formats:

Stand with construction – 800 TMT/m² (includes construction, furniture and organizational services);

Area without development – 600 TMT/m²;

Mandatory registration fee is 2000 TMT.

Official website of the exhibition: https://turkmentextile.turkmenexpo.com /// nCa, 9 May 2025