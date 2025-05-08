Press Tour to the Republic of Belarus #6 – The Taste of Kobrin: A Journey Through “Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory” JSC and “Kobrin Meat Processing Plant” JSC

Elvira Kadyrova, Kobrin, 7 May, 2025

During a press tour to the Republic of Belarus, journalists from CIS and EAEU countries visited the Brest Region, where in the city of Kobrin, they toured two key enterprises that shape the city’s economy: “Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory” JSC and “Kobrin Meat Processing Plant” JSC. They are some of the foremost players in the Belarusian food industry. It’s worth mentioning that these plants function not only as highly modern production facilities but also as the preservers of Belarus’s food industry traditions, with products that have gained recognition internationally.

Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory: Where Every Drop of Milk Meets the Highest Quality Standards

Turkmen consumers are well aware of the quality of “Black Prince” cheese, which can be found on the shelves of the country’s well-known supermarkets. Let us now travel almost three thousand kilometers westward – to the very heartland where this product is created.

We find ourselves at the “Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory”JSC. This is an enterprise with over 80 years of experience and unique manufacturing traditions.

The factory was founded in October 1939. Despite the initial challenging years in the company’s history, coinciding with World War II, the factory’s team heroically began producing essential goods for the people – butter, cottage cheese, and cheese – as early as 1944.

In the post-war period, the cheese factory was restored, and the launch of new production lines in 1968 laid the foundation for further growth.

It’s noteworthy that in this era of numerous artificial food substitutes, the plant maintains its high standards. Its technologists remain faithful to traditional recipes, using nothing but natural, high-quality, and carefully chosen milk.

Incoming milk undergoes rigorous quality analysis. Monitoring is performed continuously, so specialized laboratory equipment has been acquired for every farm: a quality analyzer and an analyzer of the somatic cell count in milk. For the purpose of maintaining the quality of the procured milk during transit, a dedicated transport section has been established, comprising over 30 new milk tank trucks. A key priority in the domestic dairy sector is equipping farms with cooling systems. In this regard, more than 130 refrigeration units have been rolled out and put into operation on the district’s farms from 2000 to the present.

Alongside the introduction of innovative technologies, such as packaging lines and automation, Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory first and foremost remains a steadfast supporter of quality. Without exaggeration, here, every drop of milk is under control: the enterprise has implemented the “AITIS – Traceability” information system, which allows tracking production from incoming raw materials to finished products.

The enterprise’s production facilities enable the processing of up to 500 tons of milk daily. The enterprise accounts for 8% of the processed milk in the region and up to 2% on the overall scale of the Republic of Belarus.

The company’s product range comprises over 150 kinds of dairy products in the following product categories as: cheese, butter, mayonnaise, cottage cheese, sour cream, ice cream.

More than 90% of the cheese produced by the enterprise is exported to countries such as Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

Not only did we have the opportunity to tour the plant’s workshops, where the magic of dairy production unfolds, but we were also offered a tasting of their soft-serve ice cream. This ice cream presented a rich taste with a delicate sweetness and an ideally dense, “creamy” texture. After a warm parting with the plant’s representatives, we moved on to the next site as planned. After a warm farewell to the plant’s representatives, we set off for the next site according to our program.

Kobrin Meat Processing Plant

“Kobrin Meat Processing Plant” JSC is one of the most technologically advanced enterprises in its sector. It produces approximately 15 tons of products per day. The product range includes over 300 types of sausages, including dry-smoked, raw-cured products, as well as ready-to-cook products.

The uniqueness of Kobrin Meat Processing Plant’s products is attributed to strict hygiene standards, high quality, and attractive packaging, as well as its own raw material base and control at all stages of production.

The specialists have developed a product line that includes cooked sausages, ready-to-cook products, offal, frankfurters, dry-cured products, cooked-smoked products, raw-cured products, and smoked meats.

The plant’s mission is to provide consumers with natural and high-quality products.

We enter the workshop – and immediately find ourselves in a symphony of scents: smoked sausages, fragrant spices, and freshly cooked frankfurters.

***

Our tours of the Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory and Kobrin Meat Processing Plant allowed us to gain firsthand insight into the operations of Belarus’s food industry at a local level, as well as immerse ourselves in the unique cultural atmosphere of the city of Kobrin.

It’s worth mentioning that the staff at both plants feel a sense of pride in their work, adeptly blending tradition with contemporary innovation.

These plants are prime examples of how tradition and innovation can work together harmoniously. Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory and the Meat Processing Plant not only produce food; they are creating a history that all of Belarus takes pride in. ///nCa, May 8, 2025

Photo report:

Kobrin Butter and Cheese Making Factory

Kobrin Meat Processing Plant