Destination Türkiye announced its 2025 1st quarter tourism results: Türkiye hosted 8.844 million visitors and generated a record-breaking 9.5 billion USD of tourism revenue in the first 3 months of 2025

Türkiye welcomed 8.844 million international visitors and generated 9.5 billion USD in tourism revenues between January 1 and March 31, 2025. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, announced at a press conference in İstanbul that the country achieved its best performance ever recorded in the first quarter.

Ersoy stated, “According to data from UN Tourism, Türkiye emerged as the world’s fourth largest incoming tourism market in 2024. We had initially aimed to host 60 million international visitors last year, but we ended the year with a record-breaking 62.2 million. Our target for the end of 2025 is to host 65 million visitors and generate 64 billion USD in tourism revenue. Our expectations for April and beyond and our tourism revenues, which showed a 5.6% increase in the first three months of 2025, confirm that we are on track to meet our targets.”

In the first three months of 2025, 733,000 Iranians, 601,000 Russians, 572,000 Germans, 560,000 Bulgarians, and 304,000 British citizens visited Türkiye. These visitors stayed in Türkiye for an average of 11 nights and spent approximately 98.90 USD per night.

///nCa, 8 May 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)