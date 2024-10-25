OGT 2024: Turkmenistan increases gas production and modernizes the gas transportation system

Turkmenistan is undergoing a significant transformation of its domestic gas transportation infrastructure, with the goal of substantially increasing natural gas production in the coming years.

This strategic initiative was highlighted by Rustem Tekeyev, head of the Gas Transport and Gas Supply Department at Türkmengaz State Concern, during the International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2024.”

Tekeyev’s presentation delved into the future of Turkmen gas, outlining ambitious plans for new export routes and opportunities.

Here are the key points of his presentation:

Production prospects: The fundamental concepts of the development of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan are presented in the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028″. During this period, it is planned to increase gas production to 116 billion cubic meters per year, of which more than half is intended for export. (For comparison, in 2023, Turkmenistan produced more than 80.6 billion cubic meters of gas.)

Development of internal gas transportation infrastructure: Currently, Turkmengaz undertakes construction of the following internal gas pipelines and infrastructure projects:

A new branch of the Shatlyk-Karakum gas pipeline with a diameter of 1420mm and a length of 118km

A new branch of the Karakum-Malai gas pipeline with a diameter of 1420mm and a length of 124km

A new gas pipeline between the Naip-Deryalyk and Dovletabad-Deryalyk gas pipelines with a diameter of 1020mm and a length of 58.2km

Major repairs of the Central Asia-Center-III gas pipeline on the 343-527 km section with a diameter of 1020mm and a length of 184km.

Construction of the Shatlyk-1 compressor station to create a looped system of main fields, with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year.

Türkmengaz is implementing these projects using its own resources, ensuring the expansion of the domestic gas network and the modernization of long-distance gas pipelines.

Planned infrastructure: construction of new compressor stations “Shatlyk” and “Karakum” to replace the existing ones.

Main gas pipelines of international importance:

Turkmenistan-China Gas Pipeline: The Turkmen part of the Central Asian Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline includes three lines. The construction of the fourth line will provide an opportunity to export another 25 billion cubic meters per year.

The Dovletabad – Deryalyk gas pipeline system ensures the export of Turkmen natural gas in the northern direction, including to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The Korpeje-Kurtkui and Dovletabad -Khangeran gas pipelines are designed to export natural gas to Iran and through its territory to third countries.

The East-West gas pipeline with a design capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year, this gas pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas to any point on the territory of Turkmenistan. And in the future it can also be used for export supplies.

The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India transnational gas pipeline is currently underway. The construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline has already been fully completed. On September 11, 2024, construction of a section of the Serkhetabat-Herat pipeline, the TAPI segment, inaugurated on the territory of the Tagtabazar etrap of the Mary province.

///nCa, 25 October 2024