OGT 2024: Turkmenistan Makes Progress on Gas Storage Facility

The state Concern Turkmengaz is actively working on a large-scale project to create an underground gas storage facility (UGS). This solution is designed to ensure more stable supplies of natural gas to the domestic market, as well as to smooth out seasonal consumption fluctuations.

As it became known at the international conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2024”,

Turkmengaz, in collaboration the British company GaffneyCline, conducted a screening of two structures suitable for this purpose.

The developed productive horizon of the Odjak gas condensate field was chosen as the most suitable structure for UGS., told the Head of the Department of Geology and Development of the concern Byashimov Aydogdy.

The Odjak gas condensate field is located in the northeastern part of Turkmenistan on the northern edge of the Zaunguz Karakum desert. This field was discovered in 1966 and currently provides domestic gas needs.

According to preliminary data provided by the GaffneyCline, the project will require the construction of about 130 wells. It is planned that the UGS will be able to hold up to 5 billion cubic meters of gas. Tim Davies, Business Development Manager of the Gaffney Cline & Associates, presented more technical details of the UGS project in Odjak.

Here is a brief version of his presentation:

With reference to various international guidelines on UGS, GCea commenced detailed studies of the Odjak reservoir, with Turkmen Gas support, covering reservoir characterisation and dynamic behaviour.

In particular, provisional well designs have been prepared, the number and location of wells was determined, a feasibility study is currently underway with io Consulting (io) looking at the Basis of Design (BoD) for the surface facilities.

To date, All available geophysical, geological and petrophysical were reviewed and, where appropriate, re-interpreted and a detailed geological model and a geomechanical model constructed to determine the safe operational limit of reservoir pressure. Recommendations were made on collecting additional data for the full configuration of the geomechanical model and the possible creation of a 4D model in the future.

For the UGS project in Odjak, data on wells and reservoirs were analyzed to define the safe operating reservoir pressure limit. Recommendations were made for additional data gathering to fully calibrate the geomechanical model and potential create a 4D model in the future.

At this stage, options for the construction of vertical wells are being considered.

How will the UGS work in Odjak:

Initial reserves: 6billion cu m of gas will remain in the field at the cessation of production: this provides readily available cushion gas

Gas injection: 4.4 billion cu m of additional cushion gas will need to be injected into the field before the commencement of UGS operations

Seasonal cycles: The plan is to then inject 5 billion cu m of gas over a 6 month period, followed by a 3 month period of shut-in and then withdraw the 5 billion cu m during winter over a 3 month period.

Simulation modelling indicates that 130 (+/- 5) wells will be required to accomplish this.

In addition, it is planned to equip special monitoring wells aimed to monitor for potential horizontal and vertical migration and leakage of storage gas. ///nCa, 24 October 2024