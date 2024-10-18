News Central Asia (nCa)

Uzbekistan will develop its own artificial intelligence technologies

Uzbekistan recently adopted a Strategy for the Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies, outlining its ambitious goals for the next six years. The Strategy for 2024-2030 was approved by the President on 14 October 2024.

Key targets for AI Growth:

  • The strategy aims to significantly increase the volume of AI-powered software products and services to a $1.5 billion USD by 2030.
  • Uzbekistan plans to leverage AI to enhance citizen experiences by increasing the share of AI-powered services on the Unified Portal of Interactive Public Services (my.gov.uz) to 10%.
  • The strategy prioritizes the creation of 10 new scientific laboratories dedicated to AI research, alongside the launch of high-performance computing servers for advanced data processing.

Moreover, the Strategy envisages some ambitious goals of global outreach.

Uzbekistan aspires to enter the prestigious top 50 on the Government AI Readiness Index, a testament to its commitment to building a robust AI ecosystem.

By September 1, 2025, the strategy aims to establish a secure “big data” database that complies with all legal requirements to fuel future AI projects and research.

In addition, by May 1, 2026, as part of the projects for the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies, computing capacities designed for data processing will be launched. ///nCa, 18 October 2024

 

