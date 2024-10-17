Turkmenistan Suggests SCO Focus on Joint Infrastructure Projects, Including TAPI

On 16 October 2024, as part of a visit to Pakistan, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Addressing the meeting, the Turkmen side noted that today there are objective and real opportunities to give Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the SCO a new impetus. Transport, communications, energy, trade and investment activities were named among the priority areas of cooperation.

In this regard, it was proposed to focus on the implementation of promising joint projects geographically and structurally related to the SCO member states and partners, in particular the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Touching upon the topic of transport and logistics cooperation, the Turkmen delegation stressed the importance of the North-South transport corridor along the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea with access to Iran and India.

The solid potential for further increasing the trade turnover and expanding direct contacts between business circles was noted.

Paying attention to cultural and humanitarian ties, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the SCO countries, their leaders and high representatives who took part in the International Forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

Key points of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting

The 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government was attended by the heads of Governments of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Subsoil Use of Iran, the heads of permanent SCO bodies, the Head of the Government of Mongolia as an observer state, Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan as the guest of honor, the heads of the executive bodies of the CIS and CICA, as well as representatives of the Business Council, the Interbank Association and other non-governmental SCO platforms.

Documents: 8 documents have been adopted, including the “Joint Communique” and other documents related to the development of trade and economic cooperation, the functioning of the Organization in terms of personnel and financial and budgetary support.

Economic cooperation: The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, agriculture, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, technology and innovation, educational and cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The SCO Cooperation Concept for the development of a “New Economic Dialogue” between the SCO member states was approved, designed to enhance cooperation within the SCO in the trade and economic sphere by improving the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, as well as creating additional platforms for the development of mutually beneficial and sustainable ties between the SCO business circles.

Reforming the SCO: An action plan has been developed to improve the Organization’s activities, taking into account the increase in the number of SCO members.

Financial support: Documents on the budget and staffing of permanent bodies have been adopted to ensure the effective functioning of the SCO.

International agenda: Amidst escalating global geopolitical tensions, the parties exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues. They reaffirmed the SCO’s commitment to working together to promote global and regional peace, security, and stability.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO member states will be held in Russia in 2025. ///nCa, 17 October 2024