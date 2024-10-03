Embassy of Korea in Turkmenistan hosts reception to mark National Foundation Day

The embassy of Korea in Turkmenistan hosted on Wednesday, 2 October 2024, a reception to mark the National Foundation Day.

Here is the text of the speech of Ambassador Ji Kyu-Taek at the occasion:

Honorable Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mr. Baymyrat Annamammedov, fellow ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, who are present here, and all distinguished guests from home and abroad!

I would like to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of the 50 million Korean citizens and 7 million overseas compatriots, for your participation in commemoration of the National Foundation Day.

In Korea, tomorrow, October 3rd, is the 4,356th National Foundation Day. National Foundation Day (개천절(開天節)) means “the day the heavens opened”, and it is the day in 2333 BC when the first Korean nation was established with the spirit of “Hongik Ingan” (홍익인간(弘益人間)), which means “to benefit humanity”.

It is also a day to celebrate the birth of a new country as a cultural nation.

Meanwhile, yesterday, October 1st, was also the 76th anniversary of founding of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

The Republic of Korea Armed Forces is an elite force based on cutting-edge science and technology, ranked 5th in the world in terms of military power, and it contributes to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world.

Korea has endured countless trials and tribulations and has continued its history for five millennia.

Korea has achieved both economic growth and democratization, and as a responsible member of the international community, we have taken the lead in resolving global issues at major international stages such as the UN, contributing to freedom and peace around the world.

A generation has passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan in 1992. Based on the deep trust accumulated during that time, new horizons in bilateral relations are being expanded.

This June, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol visited Turkmenistan on a state visit and, in October the Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of the Republic of Korea and Central Asian countries will be held here in Ashgabat, and in November, the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum will be held in Seoul.

Meanwhile, in September, at the World Smart City Expo held in Seoul, New City Arkadag received three awards, earning it recognition as the world’s best smart city.

This was a testament to the excellent performance of Turkmenistan’s new city planning and new city policy.

Korea and Turkmenistan are cooperating closely in the fields of new city construction, energy, health and medical care, information and communication technology, shipbuilding, vehicles and transportation, as well as textile technology.

I have no doubt that our countries will achieve successful results in all areas of cooperation based on the broad mutual trust and understanding that has continued for over 2,000 years since the time of the Silk Road.

Distinguished guests,

As a permanently Neutral country, Turkmenistan is committed to areas such as peace and security, climate change, environmental protection, culture, transportation, logistics, energy and etc.

Turkmenistan is making major contributions and playing an important role internationally.

In particular, Turkmenistan plays an active role in the United Nations. It has made a great contribution to the peace and development of the international community, including the proposal of the “United Nations Games” at the 78th UN General Assembly in August this year.

I hold the view that Turkmenistan is a dynamic player in the international community, working closely with Korea.

I believe that the close cooperation between our two countries in the international community and the development of mutually beneficial cooperative relations are thanks to the active support of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude.

Once again, I would like to thank all the distinguished guests who attended today’s National Foundation Day event and wish you all good health, happiness, and joy. Thank you! /// nCa, 3 October 2024

Here are some pictures from the event: