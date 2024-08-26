UNDP and Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan Celebrate International Youth Day with “Youth and Peace” Workshop

On August 23, 2024, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan marked International Youth Day with a dynamic “Youth and Peace” workshop held at the UN Building in Ashgabat. This event highlighted the accomplishments of young participants of the FutureSkills4All Initiative and honored the winners of the “Youth and Peace” Poster Contest.

The workshop was held as part of the Country Component of the regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia,” funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by UNDP in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan.

The event recognized the accomplishments of young people engaged in the FutureSkills4All Initiative, a program that offers more than 60 online learning pathways to gain in-demand market skills. Participants shared their experiences from the initiative, which has provided around 660 young people in Turkmenistan with access to Coursera, a leading online learning platform. The program covers a range of fields including globalization, AI, digital skills, accounting, marketing, HR, IT support, cloud computing, UX/UI design, cybersecurity, project management, renewable energy, and sustainable cities.

“We are delighted to support the FutureSkills4All initiative, which helps youth prepare for a competitive and rapidly changing job market,” said Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our young participants. Their dedication and effort are truly inspiring, and I am confident that the skills they have acquired will enable them to make significant contributions to Turkmenistan’s development.”

“Indeed, the younger generation will shape the future of Turkmenistan,” said Mr. HOSAKA Hideki, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan, during his speech at the workshop. “Japan is committed to continuing its cooperation in the training of Turkmenistan’s workforce, including the younger generation. We hope that the participants of this training will successfully apply the knowledge they have gained to advance their careers.”

The workshop also featured the winners of the UNDP “Youth and Peace” Poster Competition, organized to encourage young people to share their visions on contributing to peacebuilding and driving positive change in their communities. Winners received prizes and certificates in recognition of their creativity and commitment. /// nCa, 26 August 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)