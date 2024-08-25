Diplomatic Club “Astana” Invites Turkmen Companies to Kazakhstan’s Top Exhibitions

The Diplomatic Club “Astana” invites Turkmen companies to participate in a series of prominent exhibitions taking place in Kazakhstan throughout 2024. This presents a unique opportunity for Turkmen enterprises to forge stronger international partnerships and expand their business horizons.
Kazakhstan will host several major industry exhibitions this year, covering a wide range of economic sectors. These events offer a platform for Turkmen companies to showcase their products and services to a global audience, explore new markets, and establish valuable business connections.They include:
KazBuild (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 4-6 September
- Theme: Construction and interiors
AquaTherm (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 4-6 September
- Theme: Heating, water supply, sanitation, air conditioning and ventilation
MinincMetals (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 17-19 September
- Theme: Mineral exploration and mining equipment
KazComak (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: September 17-19
- Theme: Road and heavy construction, municipal equipment
KIOGE (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 25-27 September
- Theme: Oil and gas
Transport & Logistics (Astana, Expo Centre)
- Date: 9-11 October
- Theme: Transport and logistics
Powerexpo (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 30 October – 1 November
- Theme: Energy, energy equipment and mechanical engineering
AgroWorld Kazakhstan (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 30 October – 1 November
- Theme: Agriculture
Cold Storage, Transportation and Cold Chain Services (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 30 October – 1 November
- Theme: Cold storage, transportation and cold chain services
FoodExpo Qazaqstan (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 13-15 November
- Theme: Food industry
QazPack (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 13-15 November
- Theme: Packaging, packaging, label
HoRex (Almaty, Atakent)
- Date: 13-15 November
- Theme: everything for hotels, restaurants and supermarkets
Zemin Tours is dedicated to handling all the logistical aspects of exhibition participation, including hotel accommodations, visa support, transfer, and registration. The company emphasizes that this is an excellent opportunity for Turkmen enterprises to demonstrate their achievements, find new partners and increase their export potential.
Interested companies may contact Zemin Tours for more information and participation in exhibitions:
- address: Ashgabat, Ashgabat str., Y.Durdyev str. 48;
- phones: (+993 62) 60 68 85, (+993 62) 94 85 60;
- E-mail info@zemin-tours.com
Please note that the dates of the events are subject to change. ///nCa, 25 August 2024 (in cooperation with Zemin Tours)