Diplomatic Club “Astana” Invites Turkmen Companies to Kazakhstan’s Top Exhibitions

The Diplomatic Club “Astana” invites Turkmen companies to participate in a series of prominent exhibitions taking place in Kazakhstan throughout 2024. This presents a unique opportunity for Turkmen enterprises to forge stronger international partnerships and expand their business horizons.

Kazakhstan will host several major industry exhibitions this year, covering a wide range of economic sectors. These events offer a platform for Turkmen companies to showcase their products and services to a global audience, explore new markets, and establish valuable business connections.They include:

KazBuild (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 4-6 September

Theme: Construction and interiors

AquaTherm (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 4-6 September

Theme: Heating, water supply, sanitation, air conditioning and ventilation

MinincMetals (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 17-19 September

Theme: Mineral exploration and mining equipment

KazComak (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: September 17-19

Theme: Road and heavy construction, municipal equipment

KIOGE (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 25-27 September

Theme: Oil and gas

Transport & Logistics (Astana, Expo Centre)

Date: 9-11 October

Theme: Transport and logistics

Powerexpo (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 30 October – 1 November

Theme: Energy, energy equipment and mechanical engineering

AgroWorld Kazakhstan (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 30 October – 1 November

Theme: Agriculture

Cold Storage, Transportation and Cold Chain Services (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 30 October – 1 November

Theme: Cold storage, transportation and cold chain services

FoodExpo Qazaqstan (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 13-15 November

Theme: Food industry

QazPack (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 13-15 November

Theme: Packaging, packaging, label

HoRex (Almaty, Atakent)

Date: 13-15 November

Theme: everything for hotels, restaurants and supermarkets

Zemin Tours is dedicated to handling all the logistical aspects of exhibition participation, including hotel accommodations, visa support, transfer, and registration. The company emphasizes that this is an excellent opportunity for Turkmen enterprises to demonstrate their achievements, find new partners and increase their export potential.

Interested companies may contact Zemin Tours for more information and participation in exhibitions:

address: Ashgabat, Ashgabat str., Y.Durdyev str. 48;

phones: (+993 62) 60 68 85, (+993 62) 94 85 60;

E-mail info@zemin-tours.com

Please note that the dates of the events are subject to change. ///nCa, 25 August 2024 (in cooperation with Zemin Tours)