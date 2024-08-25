Diplomatic Club “Astana” Invites Turkmen Companies to Kazakhstan’s Top Exhibitions

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Diplomatic Club “Astana” invites Turkmen companies to participate in a series of prominent exhibitions taking place in Kazakhstan throughout 2024. This presents a unique opportunity for Turkmen enterprises to forge stronger international partnerships and expand their business horizons.

Kazakhstan will host several major industry exhibitions this year, covering a wide range of economic sectors. These events offer a platform for Turkmen companies to showcase their products and services to a global audience, explore new markets, and establish valuable business connections.They include:

KazBuild (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 4-6 September
  • Theme: Construction and interiors

AquaTherm (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 4-6 September
  • Theme: Heating, water supply, sanitation, air conditioning and ventilation

MinincMetals (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 17-19 September
  • Theme: Mineral exploration and mining equipment

KazComak (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: September 17-19
  • Theme: Road and heavy construction, municipal equipment

KIOGE (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 25-27 September
  • Theme: Oil and gas

Transport & Logistics (Astana, Expo Centre)

  • Date: 9-11 October
  • Theme: Transport and logistics

Powerexpo (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 30 October – 1 November
  • Theme: Energy, energy equipment and mechanical engineering

AgroWorld Kazakhstan (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 30 October – 1 November
  • Theme: Agriculture

Cold Storage, Transportation and Cold Chain Services (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 30 October – 1 November
  • Theme: Cold storage, transportation and cold chain services

FoodExpo Qazaqstan (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 13-15 November
  • Theme: Food industry

QazPack (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 13-15 November
  • Theme: Packaging, packaging, label

HoRex (Almaty, Atakent)

  • Date: 13-15 November
  • Theme: everything for hotels, restaurants and supermarkets

Zemin Tours is dedicated to handling all the logistical aspects of exhibition participation, including hotel accommodations, visa support, transfer, and registration. The company emphasizes that this is an excellent opportunity for Turkmen enterprises to demonstrate their achievements, find new partners and increase their export potential.

Interested companies may contact Zemin Tours for more information and participation in exhibitions:

  • address: Ashgabat, Ashgabat str., Y.Durdyev str. 48;
  • phones: (+993 62) 60 68 85, (+993 62) 94 85 60;
  • E-mail info@zemin-tours.com

Please note that the dates of the events are subject to change. ///nCa, 25 August 2024 (in cooperation with Zemin Tours)

 

 

