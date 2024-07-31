Embassy of China in Turkmenistan hosts reception to mark PLA Day

The embassy of China in Turkmenistan hosted a reception on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, to mark the PLA Day.

PLA Day, also known as Army Day, is a professional military holiday celebrated annually by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China, on 1 August.

It commemorates the founding of the PLA in 1927.

Here is the speech of the Military Attache of the Embassy of China, Senior Colonel Huang Lei:

Esteemed guests, dear friends,

Today we gather here to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China. The Nanchang Uprising, on August 1, 1927 was a significant event in the history of the Communist Party of China, Chinese revolution, and the development of the Chinese nation. It marked the beginning of the Communist Party of China’s creation of the People’s Army and a new era of revolution in China.

Over the past 97 years, under the ushered in leadership of the Communist Party of China and the support of the Chinese people, the People’s Liberation Army has achieved victory after victory.

Entering a new era, the PLA will steadfastly deepen national defense and military reforms, firmly follow the path of building strong military with Chinese characteristics, strive to create a new phase of military reform and strengthening, and ensure the realization of the centenary goals by 2027, the basic modernization of national defense and the military by 2035, and the comprehensive construction of the PLA into a world-class military by the middle of this century. This will provide strong strategic support for the comprehensive promotion of China’s modernization in a Chinese way and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. The Chinese military has always been a steadfast force in maintaining world peace. The PLA will continue to engage in international military exchanges and cooperation, jointly address global security challenges, actively fulfill its responsibilities and obligations commensurate with China’s international status, and actively contribute to world peace and stability, the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, and the implementation of global security initiatives.

There is an ancient Chinese poem that says, “Though miles apart, we are close in heart.” Despite the distance between China and Turkmenistan, the two countries have maintained stable and developing relations, deepening political mutual trust, and being good friends, partners, and confidants to each other. Over the years, the cooperation between the Chinese and Turkmenistan militaries has continuously made new progress in various fields, jointly scripting a new chapter in the development of military relations.

In the future, China will plan a new blueprint for the development of military relations between China and Turkmenistan with a broader vision and more pragmatic actions, deepen practical cooperation in the field of security and defense, and work together to address regional security challenges.

