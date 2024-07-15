News Central Asia (nCa)

Chinese freight train to enter Iran from Turkmenistan: envoy

The Iranian envoy to China has said that a Chinese transit train will enter Iran from Incheh Borun Crossing after crossing Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Mohsen Bakhtiar, Iran’s ambassador to China, wrote on the X social network that “In continuation of the efforts of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen the transit position of the country in the transfer of Chinese goods to West Asia and Europe, the departure of the Xi’an train towards Tehran began during a ceremony.”

The Iranian ambassador further wrote that, “After passing through the territories of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, this train will enter the territory of Iran from Incheh Borun border crossing within 10 days.” ///cross post from Mehrnews, 14 Jul 2024

 

 

