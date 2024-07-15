Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Progress on TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Oil Industry reports on a meeting held in Kabul between the Minister of Mines and Petroleum Hidayatullah Badri, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Khoja Ovezov.

The primary focus of the meeting was the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. The parties discussed the project’s current progress, technical and legal aspects, and future steps towards implementation.

Expressing optimism, Minister Badri stated, “Fortunately, work on this project is progressing rapidly, and we are interested in getting the TAPI project started as soon as possible.”

The meeting concluded with both parties emphasizing the importance of accelerating the implementation process of TAPI.

This follows Ambassador Ovezov’s earlier meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, where the minister confirmed that Afghanistan is finalizing legal documentation for the project, paving the way for its imminent commencement.///nCa, 15 July 2024