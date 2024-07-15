News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Progress on TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Progress on TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

By

The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Oil Industry reports on a meeting held in Kabul between the Minister of Mines and Petroleum Hidayatullah Badri, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Khoja Ovezov.

The primary focus of the meeting was the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. The parties discussed the project’s current progress, technical and legal aspects, and future steps towards implementation.

Expressing optimism, Minister Badri stated, “Fortunately, work on this project is progressing rapidly, and we are interested in getting the TAPI project started as soon as possible.”

The meeting concluded with both parties emphasizing the importance of accelerating the implementation process of TAPI.

This follows Ambassador Ovezov’s earlier meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, where the minister confirmed that Afghanistan is finalizing legal documentation for the project, paving the way for its imminent commencement.///nCa, 15 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discuss the start of the practical implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project
  2. Afghanistan is ready to start work on the TAPI gas pipeline project
  3. Afghanistan Provides ‘Good Security’ for TAPI Pipeline Project, Says Acting Minister
  4. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to form working groups to implement the TAPI project
  5. TAPI: All Afghans support this great project, says acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan
  6. TAPI Gas Pipeline Project is on Track as Pakistan, Turkmenistan Agree to Speed Up Construction
  7. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed TAPI project and LPG supplies
  8. Afghanistan Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan Seeks Billion-Dollar Trade Boost with Afghanistan, Discusses TAPI Pipeline
  9. TAPI Gas Pipeline, Power Lines, and Transport Infrastructure on the Agenda in Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Talks
  10. TAPI gas pipeline project: Two govts agree to continue work despite decline in ADB interest
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan