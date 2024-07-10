TDH commentary: Turkmenistan strengthens its energy potential

Today, in the era of the Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state, program reforms for the development of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan, initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero Arkadag, are being successfully implemented under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Recently, as a result of drilling operations carried out at the largest gas field Galkynysh, an industrially significant gas flow was obtained. This is a clear result of consistent targeted work to bring Turkmenistan into the ranks of the leading energy powers of the planet.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov notes, the fuel and energy complex has ambitious goals, and great importance is attached to prospecting and exploration work to identify new rich deposits, increase the volume of production and processing of hydrocarbons, diversify the routes of supply of Turkmen energy resources to the relevant markets of the world. This also applies to the use of innovations in oil and gas production, drilling and well overhaul, including through the involvement of specialized foreign companies and investments.

Currently, the entire cycle of the production process in the gas sector is carried out using advanced technological developments, such as the identification of new deposits with subsequent exploration and commissioning, transportation and storage of hydrocarbon raw materials, and supply to consumers.

At the same time, among the key tasks in this area is the formation of innovative production for the processing of hydrocarbon raw materials, increasing the export potential of the fuel and energy sector through diversification. This also includes the industrial development of new fields, the creation of an extensive network of pipelines for the transportation of energy resources, the scaling up of the use of digital technologies in geological exploration, including 3D and 4D modeling.

Turkmenistan is among the leaders in natural gas reserves and has a favorable geographical location, which, together with the technological modernization of the core infrastructure, creates all the conditions for expanding mutually beneficial partnership in the fuel and energy sector with all interested parties.

The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, which is being construction, has become another constructive step in the implementation of country’s energy strategy. One of the key directions of this strategy is also the improvement and capacity building of the fuel and energy sector, the formation of a new system of energy supplies to the world market with a focus on the future.

The implementation of major investment projects in this area is not just dictated by economic interests, but is also designed to strengthen regional and global security and improve the well-being of the population.

Thus, the obtaining of the gas flow is a clear evidence of the successful implementation of the strategy under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to strengthen the position of the domestic fuel and energy sector in the global market and the implementation of infrastructure projects. ///TDH, 9 Jul

***

In June, the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan reported that the State Concern Turkmengaz conducted drilling operations at the Galkynysh field to a depth of 4461 meters. The industrial gas flow is obtained from layers between 4461 and 4350 meters. According to experts, the daily flow rate of an operational well is more than 2 million cubic meters of natural gas. ///nCa, 10 July 2024