President of Uzbekistan congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on his birthday

On Saturday, 29 June 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbekistan leader congratulated Arkadag Berdimuhamedov on his birthday and the anniversary of the opening of the “smart” city of Arkadag.

Chairman Halk Maslahaty noted that in recent years, bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan has reached a qualitatively new level in a wide range of areas. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are successfully cooperating within the framework of international organizations.

The parties confirmed their desire to further strengthen fruitful ties in the trade, economic, cultural, scientific and humanitarian fields.

Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Mirziyoyev for the wide celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi in Uzbekistan, as well as for the film about the poet and thinker of the East, shot by special order of the President of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the parties noted the importance of working out new cooperation projects in industry, transport, energy, agriculture, and the development of interregional and cultural exchange during the upcoming meeting of the joint Intergovernmental commission.

Topical aspects of regional cooperation in Central Asia were also considered. ///nCa, 30 June 2024