Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in the Program titled “2024 Next Generation Dialogue”

On 24 June 2024, the opening ceremony of the Program titled “2024 Next Generation Dialogue”, as well as a conference on cooperation in the field of natural resources were held in Seoul.

The event  was organized by the “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum Secretariat.

The meeting brought together the representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, the researchers and experts from the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea, including the representatives of diplomatic missions of the Central Asian countries, accredited to Korea.

The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan are taking part in the forum on behalf of Turkmenistan. During the conference, the participants made presentations about the major mineral resources of their respective countries and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in this field.

The work of the Program will continue until 29 June 2024. ///nCa, 25 June 2024 (photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea)

