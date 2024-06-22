UNDP and partners organized a workshop on biodiversity conservation and effective management of PAs

The workshop was attended by representatives of the hyakimliks of the Dashoguz velayat, the Turkmenbashy (Gengeshlik “Ashyr Kakabayev”) and the Ruhubelent etraps (Gengeshlik “Ashik Aydyn”), the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, local NGOs, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and its subordinate organizations. Representatives of the “Conservation X Labs” project, funded by the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, USA, and the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund, actively participated, who introduced the participants to the project’s biodiversity conservation activities. Representatives of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO also took part, informing the participants about the criteria for including protected area sites in the World Heritage List using the example of the Kaplankyr State Nature Reserve, as well as about changes in its functioning and reporting regime following the receiving this status in September 2023.

“The establishment of mechanisms for effective management of protected areas in close cooperation with local authorities at the level of environmental legislation will contribute to the development a favorable climate for the conservation of biodiversity in the region and adaptation to the negative consequences of climate change”, – said Mr. Arazmyrat Amanov, Head of the scientific department of the Kaplankyr State Nature Reserve.

During the workshop, participants also discussed issues of improving the skills of inspectors and rangers of protected areas in the field of environmental monitoring as part of efforts to implement effective management of protected areas, training local communities in ecotourism to improve zoning and clearly define the boundaries of the buffer zone.