Turkish coastlines provide a variety of fascinating outdoor activities

Türkiye’s Mediterranean and Aegean shores are enticing locations at any time of year, inviting visitors to relax on pristine Blue Flag beaches, explore ancient cities, and enjoy the vibrant flavours of a unique cuisine. In addition the Turkish Riviera and Aegean regions are among Türkiye’s top destinations for daring outdoor activities. With various outdoor sports ranging from adrenaline-fueled activities in the sky to marine excursions, these destinations allow guests to engage in exciting outdoor adventures at every turn.

Adrenaline-Filled Water Sports

Featuring immaculate beaches and blue seas, the Aegean Region and the Turkish Riviera are key destinations in Türkiye for water sports and marine activities. Diving is one of the most popular activities on the coasts, attracting thousands of professional and amateur divers each year. The region’s dive spots, stretching from Çanakkale to Ayvalık and Bodrum to Kaş, offer underwater ruins, shipwrecks, and vibrant fauna. Kaş, among the world’s top diving centres, contains numerous dive sites with excellent visibility. An ideal location for diving and snorkelling, Kaş is notable for its scenic swimming bays, historic cities, delicious Mediterranean cuisine, and regional wines.

Adrenaline seekers can also find perfect surface sports centres on the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts. The epicentre of windsurfing is Alaçatı, the cosy holiday resort in İzmir, known for its windmills, stone cottages, and cobblestone lanes. Following a brief seminar in the surf clubs of Alaçatı – a surfer’s paradise with strong winds – you can glide along the vast blue sea. The Datça Peninsula in the Muğla province has some of the Aegean’s windiest bays, making it a preferred destination for experienced or professional windsurfers and adventure seekers. Situated north of Marmaris, between Alaçatı and Datça, Akyaka is one of the top kitesurfing locations on the planet. With its three-kilometre surf track, sandy shallow waters, and consistent thermal winds, this holiday town and CittaSlow network member is considered an optimal surf spot.

Canoeing and Rafting in the Heart of the Mediterranean

Home to Antalya’s favourite holiday locales, such as Kaş, Kemer, and Kalkan, the Turkish Riviera offers a variety of water sports, including rafting and canoeing. Protected as a National Park since 1973, Köprülü Canyon in the Antalya province – the heart of the region – is a natural wonder with rich fauna and flora, fascinating rock formations, and the Köprüçay flowing through the canyon’s centre. Considered one of the safest rafting courses in the world, Köprüçay’s guided rafting tours are top-rated, with the approximately 14-kilometre course navigated within three to four hours. Kekova, accessible via daily boat trips from Kaş, houses ancient shipwrecks, with canoeing activities usually starting from Üçağız Bay or Kaleköy and proceeding southwest along the coast towards Kekova Island and through to Tersane Bay. When you reach the Sunken City of Ancient Lycia, you’ll slow down to look at the ruins: The city was one of Lycia’s foremost trade centres in the second century.

The Best Trekking Routes in Türkiye

The Aegean and Mediterranean regions are famous for trekking routes, particularly appealing to nature and history buffs. These routes include the Ida Mountains (Kaz Dağları) of the North Aegean, of which almost every point offers a separate hiking trail; the Phrygian Way, which starts from Afyonkarahisar, the historical city of the Inner Aegean, and follows the traces of the legendary Phrygians; the Carian Trail, named for the Caria and the Pisidia Cultural Heritage Trail, where you can explore the ancient Pisidia region north of Antalya. In addition, the St. Paul Trail follows the routes used by Saint Paul, an essential figure in the spread of Christianity.

The Lycian Way, however, is probably Türkiye’s best-known route. The “first long-distance walking route,” the Lycian Way, is a 540-kilometre stretch between Fethiye and Antalya. Surrounded by forests, this region is also noteworthy due to ancient cities such as Xanthos-Letoon, a UNESCO heritage site and ancient Lycian settlement. The final stop on the Lycian Way starting from Fethiye Ölüdeniz is Geyikbayırı, Türkiye’s largest climbing garden. After your walk, you can have an exciting climbing adventure in Geyikbayırı.

Cycling Trips Filled with Thrills, History, and Nature

Another way to discover the beauty of the Aegean Region and the Turkish Riviera is by bicycle. İzmir, famous for its historical centres and coastal cycling routes, is also part of the EuroVelo 8 Mediterranean Route. Entering Türkiye from İzmir’s Dikili Port, you can cycle to many villages and holiday resorts, including Seferihisar, Sığacık, Urla, and Alaçatı: You’ll see flamingos as you bike through the İzmir Bird Sanctuary in the Gediz Delta, and enjoy Aegean Sea views on the cycling route through the city centre. You can also take a unique journey in the ancient cities of Pergamum and Ephesus, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Antalya’s Kemer district is distinguished by routes specially designed for mountain and gravel cycling. With the Taurus Mountains running parallel to the Mediterranean coast and its gorgeous landscapes, Kemer is a delight for cyclists. The mountain biking routes between Kemer and places such as Gedelme, Çalıştepe, Çukuryayla, and Beycik promise high levels of adrenaline and unforgettable vistas. The gravel bike route between Kemer and the summit of Tahtalı Mountain is short but challenging, concluding at the cable car station; there, a cable car tour brings you to the summit of Tahtalı Mountain in 10 minutes, accompanied by breathtaking views. The Kemer route also invites cyclists to discover ancient cities guarded by dense cedar and pine forests. During cycling holidays in the Aegean and Turkish Riviera, you can also stay in bike-friendly hotels that offer a wide range of facilities for cyclists, from special menus and route information to secure parking and repair/maintenance tools. ///nCa, 21 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)