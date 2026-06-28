Turkmenistan’s Delegation Attends Dubrovnik Forum “The Age of Multipolarity: Many Directions, One Future”

On 26–27 June 2026, a delegation from Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahri Bashimova participated in the international Dubrovnik Forum themed “The Age of Multipolarity: Many Directions, One Future” in Croatia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The forum brought together high-ranking government and foreign ministry officials from over 30 countries, heads and representatives of international organizations, think tanks, academia, and business communities.

The thematic sessions of the forum addressed issues concerning the formation of the modern architecture of international relations, sustainable development, industrial transformation, international trade, transport and logistics interaction, energy security, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the panel session “Universal Values in a Multipolar World: What Can We Learn from One Another?”, Byashimova presented Turkmenistan’s approach to strengthening a culture of peace, dialogue, mutual respect, and trust in international relations.

During the remarks, emphasis was placed on the constructive model of Turkmenistan’s positive and permanent neutrality and the experience gained by the country in promoting international cooperation.

It was stressed that Turkmenistan advocates for an international order based on respect for sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, peaceful settlement of disputes, equal dialogue, and strict compliance with the UN Charter.

During the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Mahri Bashimova held a bilateral meeting with Frano Matušić, the State Secretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia. The sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing Turkmen-Croatian ties across a wide range of areas.

The high level of contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries was noted. The parties reviewed cooperation in the trade and economic sphere as well as environmental safety, emphasizing the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission’s activities and the establishment of direct contacts between representatives of the business communities of the two nations. The sides also spoke in favor of the further development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Bashimova also met with Ivanka Tasheva, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed prospects for the further successful development of Turkmen-Bulgarian relations in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas. The sides highly praised the bilateral partnership within influential international organizations, particularly the UN and the EU.

Additionally, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with Nevena Jovanović, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

During the talks, the sides noted with satisfaction the high level of Turkmen-Serbian cooperation and discussed prospects for the further development of ties between Turkmenistan and Serbia in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian fields. /// nCa, 28 June 2026