Air Belgium Prepares to Launch Cargo Operations via Ashgabat

The Belgian charter airline Air Belgium may launch cargo flights through Ashgabat International Airport as early as the beginning of August 2026. The prospects for starting these operations were discussed during a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and the CEO of Air Belgium, Georges Chachati.

The technical framework for the transit flights was established by an agreement signed during Chachati’s recent visit to Ashgabat, where he held talks with the leadership of Turkmenistan’s transport sector. At their current meeting, the diplomat and the executive focused on technical details and discussed organizing a symbolic ceremony to mark the inaugural flight.

Georges Chachati highlighted the logistical strategic importance of Ashgabat International Airport. He emphasized that the airport possesses all the necessary infrastructure to ensure stable, safe, and efficient cargo servicing, including refueling and technical support capabilities. The attractive conditions offered by Turkmenistan to international air carriers and logistics operators were also highlighted.

For his part, Sapar Palvanov underscored that Turkmenistan is consistently strengthening its role as a stable, secure, and collaborative link in the transport chain between Asia and Europe. He noted that advancing aviation logistics is a key component of the country’s broader strategy to expand international transport connectivity and diversify cargo routes.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum of their cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to the swift practical implementation of the reached agreements. ///nCa, 28 June 2026 (photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)