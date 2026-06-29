Specifications of tanker presented by Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan presented Turkmenistan with an oil tanker on 22 June 2026, during the two-day state visit to Baku by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The vessel, named Dostlug — the Azeri spelling of “friendship” — was built at the Baku Shipyard. It has an overall length of 141 meters, a width of 16.9 meters, and a draft of 4.54 meters. Its deadweight stands at 7,875 tons, with a carrying capacity of 55,000 to 60,000 barrels.

Classified as a Volga-Don Max river-sea tanker, the Dostlug was designed with a shallow draft to navigate the Caspian Sea’s fluctuating water levels and regional canal systems while maximizing its cargo load. /// nCa, 29 June 2026