Ashgabat Hosts First “Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship” Award Ceremony

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan hosted the first award ceremony for the “Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship” for 2026. The program was established to support Turkmen youth studying the Chinese language. The laureates and guests were welcomed by the Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin.

The selection of the recipients was based on a Chinese language competition held on 2 May at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages (TNIWL), with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. The scholarship was awarded to 10 university students and 10 school students who demonstrated the best results, THP reports.

In his remarks, Ji Shumin highly praised the students’ level of preparation and emphasized the strategic importance of educational cooperation, which is underpinned by agreements reached at the highest state level.

Key Indicators of Bilateral Cooperation in Education:

Around 28 agreements have been concluded between Turkmenistan and the PRC in the field of education.

About 1,000 students study the Chinese language in 9 higher education institutions in Turkmenistan, and 6,200 pupils study it in 10 schools across the country.

Currently, over 10,000 citizens of Turkmenistan are studying in higher education institutions in China.

Instructors from the PRC conduct language training at leading Turkmen universities, including Magtymguly Turkmen State University, D. Azadi TNIWL, and the International University for the Humanities and Development (IUHD).

The Turkmen language is taught at the Beijing Foreign Studies University. As part of a bilateral exchange, six Chinese students studying Russian and Turkmen are expected to arrive at Magtymguly Turkmen State University to continue their studies.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan for their continuous support of joint initiatives, and also thanked the teaching staff for developing human resources potential. /// nCa, 28 June 2026