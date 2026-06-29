WCO Highlights Key Role of Regional Training Center in Turkmenistan

The Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, Maksat Khudaykulyev, met with the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Ian Saunders, in Brussels. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 147th and 148th sessions of the WCO Council, held from 25 to 27 June 2026. This was reported by the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

During the talks, Khudaykulyev briefed the WCO head on Turkmenistan’s ongoing efforts to modernize its customs infrastructure, optimize checkpoints, and implement advanced customs administration methods.

Special emphasis was placed on the activities of the WCO Regional Training Center in Turkmenistan. Both sides highlighted the tangible results of joint educational programs. Throughout 2025 and 2026, Turkmen specialists successfully completed long-term training in risk management and time release measurement, as well as specialized courses in data analytics and the digitalization of customs processes.

To further boost institutional capacity, the Turkmen side confirmed its participation in the WCO Career Development Programme for 2026–2027, which includes short-term internships.

Ian Saunders commended the vital role of the WCO Regional Training Center in Turkmenistan in training qualified personnel for customs authorities and reaffirmed the Organization’s commitment to supporting its continued efficiency.

Closing the meeting, the Head of Turkmenistan’s Customs Service emphasized that the country will continue to refine its customs system, strengthen international partnerships, and exchange practical expertise. He also expressed readiness to present Turkmenistan’s latest achievements and upcoming modernization phases to the WCO leadership in the future.///nCa, 29 June 2026