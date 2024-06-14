An interregional meeting of customs services held in Ashgabat within the framework of the UNODC project

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 11-12 June 2024, the 9th annual interregional meeting of heads of customs services was held in Ashgabat within the framework of the UNODC’s project Passenger and Cargo Border Team (PCBT), the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

The meeting was attended by heads and authorized representatives of the customs services of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Representatives of the Ministries of Trade and of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye participated as observers.

The Passenger and Cargo Border Team initiative is being implemented through UNODC-WCO Global Container Control Programme (CCP).

This year, the main topics of the meeting were the creation of a mechanism for the exchange of preliminary information on high–risk cargoes between Port Control Units, the implementation of the PCBT component “High-Risk Cargo Alert System (RECASYS)”, the refinement and implementation of the ContainerCOMM mobile application and the creation of new Port Control Units in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting participants also discussed the current progress, prospects and priorities for the implementation of the UNODC and WCO Global Container Control Program and the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of an Inter-Regional Network of Customs Authorities and Port Control Units.

The event was organized jointly by UNODC and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 14 June 2024

 

