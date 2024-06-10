Central Asia Secured Long-Term Gas Supplies from Russia – Gazprom Signs 15-Year Deal for Gas Transit Through Kazakhstan

News Central Asia (nCa)

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, major energy players inked a significant agreement. Gazprom, the Russian gas giant, signed long-term contracts with Kazakhstan’s National Company QazaqGaz to transport gas to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan for 15 years (2025-2040).

To facilitate this transit, plans include expanding the existing Central Asia-Center gas pipeline network and developing additional gas transportation infrastructure within Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, Gazprom and the Kazakhstan’s government agreed on an Action Plan to prepare the Central Asia-Center IV pipeline for increased gas volumes destined for Uzbekistan.

This paves the way for a significant rise in gas deliveries to Uzbekistan, with volumes expected to jump from 3.8 billion cubic meters per year in 2024 to 11 billion cubic meters in 2025.

While specific details on pricing remain confidential, experts suggest Gazprom’s offer is quite attractive for Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 10 June 2024

 

