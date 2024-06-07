News Central Asia (nCa)

State Customs Service of Turkmenistan announces the possibility of preliminary electronic notification of goods imported into the country

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan announced a new initiative to simplify import procedures.

Effective 1 June 2024, carriers and interested parties can submit preliminary electronic information about goods destined for Turkmenistan before their physical arrival.

Preliminary electronic information can be submitted to Customs authorities through:
• the ASYCUDA World Customs information system
• the TIR-EPD information system in Turkmen, Russian and (or) English languages. n accordance with the Customs Convention on the International Carriage of Goods under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) of 14 November 1975 (IRU)

Goods with pre-submitted electronic information will receive priority processing by customs authorities, leading to quicker clearance.

The submitted preliminary electronic information on goods to be imported into the customs territory of Turkmenistan, including transit transportation, is aimed at stimulating foreign trade. ///nCa, 7 June 2024

 

