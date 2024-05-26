Tokayev delivered a lecture in Singapore on the theme “Kazakhstan and the role of the Middle Powers: promoting security, stability and sustainable development”

During the state visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered the 46th Singapore lecture, in which he expressed his vision of the role of the middle powers in ensuring global security, stability and sustainable development. The Singapore lectures, organized by the Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) since the 1980s, provide a unique opportunity for academics, political scientists, diplomats and young scientists to hear firsthand the position of heads of state and prominent world politicians. Welcoming the participants of the event, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Singapore has left a special mark on his biography.

“I served here as a young diplomat many decades ago and I am very glad to return again to witness how your country continues to achieve great success. Indeed, Singapore’s outstanding economic transformation, carried out under the visionary leadership of its founding father Lee Kuan Yew, has become a shining example of successful nation-building and economic growth. Your country inspires Kazakhstan to choose its own path to progress and prosperity. Of course, the invaluable experience that I gained during my stay in Singapore influenced my vision of the future of Kazakhstan in this rapidly changing world,” the President stressed.

Speaking about the socio-political transformations in Kazakhstan, the Head of State drew attention to the similarity of the goals and principles of the Fair Kazakhstan program with the Forward Singapore program, which was initiated by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“These documents place society at the center of all transformations and suggest that every citizen should feel the fruits of progress. Large–scale national transformation is a complex process, but no matter how difficult it is, we will not turn away from this strategic path. Last year, our economy grew by 5.1%. We intend to double GDP to $450 billion by 2029. To achieve this ambitious goal, we must ensure annual growth of 6% by creating a modern economy based on knowledge and innovation. We strive to strengthen our position as a reliable center for business, finance, talent and innovation, just as Singapore does,” the President noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the investment policy and economic diversification carried out in Kazakhstan.

In his opinion, despite geographical remoteness and differences in territory and history, Kazakhstan and Singapore share many common values and face similar challenges.

“In January 2024, the German Institute of International Relations and Security for the first time included Kazakhstan among the middle powers of the world. I am aware that Singaporeans prefer to talk about themselves as a small country. However, in my opinion, Singapore’s financial and economic influence, strategic location on vital international shipping lanes, and its 30th place out of 145 countries in the Global Firepower 2024 survey demonstrate that your country has a higher position. In addition, strategic thinking and effective diplomacy have turned Singapore into a connecting bridge between East and West,” the Head of State noted.

Speaking about the role of new middle powers such as Kazakhstan and Singapore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to significant changes in the global security landscape, opening up both broad opportunities and serious risks.

“We are facing many crises, starting with geopolitical tensions and ending with macroeconomic challenges, frequent climate disasters. The global security architecture is rapidly collapsing, and mutual distrust between the Powers is deepening. It is obvious that the “peace dividends” received after the Cold War are drying up. As global military spending rose to a record $2.2 trillion last year, leading to a new arms race. Despite all efforts, humanity is becoming a victim of new military conflicts. Problems related to extremism and terrorism, cybernetics and space, artificial intelligence, climate change, large-scale migration and epidemics further undermine global security. However, Astana and Singapore, as developing middle powers, cannot simply accept polarization and division. There is too much at stake. If we do not take action, we will plunge into a new cold war,” the President believes.

In this context, the Head of Kazakhstan, following the path of building a Just Kazakhstan, is firmly committed to the principles and values of responsible diplomacy.

“All external partners, well aware of what Astana is calling for, see us as reliable and trusted partners. We will remain open and connected to the world, promoting “Kazakhstan committed to globalization” – this is the foreign policy course of our country. This is the only way we can succeed in this new era of prolonged uncertainty. As a result, we cannot afford to be complacent and passive. By remaining open to the world, we are vigilant and proactive in countering external challenges. We will never hesitate to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Kazakhstan, let alone sacrifice our core interests. Sometimes our position is treated with skepticism, criticized for its neutrality. However, neutrality should not be mistaken for a lack of conviction. On the contrary, it is a conscious choice in favor of diplomacy and dialogue, rather than conflict and coercion. This choice is our strong point, which allows us to help overcome deep differences – from territorial disputes to ideological conflicts,” the President stressed.

As an example, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cited efforts to promote the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediation on the Iranian nuclear program, the Astana process to resolve the Syrian conflict, as well as the recent sending the first independent peacekeeping contingent of the UN mission to the Golan Heights.

According to the Head of Kazakhstan, Singapore’s diplomacy also makes a significant contribution to solving many global problems.

“Here we pay tribute to Singapore for hosting major summits, including the landmark meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Taiwanese President Ma Ying–jeou in 2015 and the historic summit between the United States and North Korea,” the President said.

At the same time, the Head of State is convinced that no “good offices” for the peaceful settlement of disputes can replace an effectively functioning system of multilateral cooperation.

“We must prevent wars, not try to stop them. A few decades ago, we faced the post-Cold War era with hope and optimism, imagining a prosperous future. However, today this vision is overshadowed by looming threats and a pervasive sense of doom. Multilateral institutions should be renewed in order to restore their credibility and breathe new life into multilateralism, starting with the long overdue reform of the United Nations. We will not succeed in tackling these challenges without comprehensive reform of the Security Council. This is an urgent need of our time, meeting the interests of the vast majority of humanity. I firmly believe that the voices of the middle powers and all developing countries in the Council should be strengthened and clearly heard,” the President said.

On the eve of the UN Future Summit to be held in September 2024, he called on the world community to think about a multilateral approach based on the principles of taking into account all opinions, engagement and inclusiveness.

“Kazakhstan’s commitment to a multilateral approach is unshakeable. This year we are chairing six international structures: the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Islamic Organization for Food Security and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. It is no secret that there are major gaps in the global governance system. COVID-19 has shown that it is important for countries to “build bridges, not walls” in order to overcome shared problems. Perhaps the most destructive of them is the nuclear threat. Kazakhstan has been seriously affected by nuclear weapons tests, so we will continue our struggle for a world free of nuclear arsenals,” the President said.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a multiethnic and multi-confessional society is considered a strong point of Kazakhstan and Singapore.

“Last September, I published an article in The Jerusalem Post newspaper under the headline “Religious leaders can contribute to world peace.” A culture of peace can only be based on the principles of unity in diversity and mutual respect. In this sense, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions under the leadership of Kazakhstan has become a unique platform for the development of dialogue and promotion of common values. We welcome Singapore’s initiative to host the International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS). In April 2022, I signed the Law on Ratification of the Singapore Convention on Mediation Agreements, which increases the efficiency of the cross–border recognition process and ensures the implementation of mediation agreements,” the President said.

As the Head of State stressed, there are many other areas for close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore. These include combating climate change, managing water resources, and efforts to address global food security.

“Kazakhstan’s initiative to open a Central Asian Project Office on Climate Change and Green Energy in Almaty could play a significant role in addressing these issues. We also plan to hold a Regional Climate Summit under the auspices of the United Nations in 2026. Water is the first to be affected by the climate crisis, while being one of its main causes. More than 2 billion people in the world do not have access to quality drinking water. I am grateful to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his efforts as Co-Chair of the Global Commission on Water Conservation. We count on his valuable contribution to the work of the One Water Summit, which will be held this year on the initiative of Kazakhstan and France within the framework of the UN conference,” the President said.

The Head of State also spoke about the role of Central Asia and ASEAN in international relations.

“By maintaining peaceful relations with all the leading powers, the countries of Central Asia have great opportunities. A young and vibrant population, a growing middle class, rich natural and agricultural resources, and transit potential create a solid foundation for growth. When the region’s economy develops dynamically, it also acquires strategic importance. The annual consultative meetings of the leaders of the Central Asian countries, the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone, and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea testify to the region’s ability to cooperate independently. I invite all partners to look at our region through the prism of the emerging opportunities. In my opinion, the concept of “overlapping circles of friends”, which Singapore proposed to create a more open and inclusive regional architecture in the ASEAN space, is quite relevant for Central Asia. That is why Central Asia has taken the initiative to create a C5+ cooperation format. We intend to work together with all interested parties to solve urgent regional problems,” the President noted.

Summing up his speech, the Head of State called for strengthening partnerships based on mutual respect and common goals, and making joint efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous future for all.

At the end of the lecture, the Head of State answered a number of questions related to the settlement of geopolitical conflicts, ensuring international security, the role of the middle powers and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

