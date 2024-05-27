Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan See Continued Growth in Cargo Transport

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan is one of the most important trade partners of Uzbekistan and plays an important role in transporting the country’s foreign trade goods abroad via the southern route, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan said in a comment.

In particular, for commercial purposes, transit goods to a third country are transported by roads and railways of the two countries.

By integrating their transport systems, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan aim to unlock access to new markets, not just within their borders but also extending to the Middle East through the most efficient routes. This underscores the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation in transport logistics, ensuring favorable conditions for carriers.

The Ministry emphasizes the steady year-on-year increase in cargo traffic between the two nations. In January-March 2024, the volume of cargo transportation amounted to just over 400 thousand tons.

To further support road transport, a critical priority in Uzbek-Turkmen relations, over 36,500 permit forms were exchanged in 2023. This exchange continued in 2024 with an additional 10,000 permits issued, guaranteeing uninterrupted cargo flow.

On the basis of requests from the Turkmen side, the Ministry of Transport is exchanging additional permit forms.

The Ministry is actively engaged with its Turkmen counterpart, seeking to increase permit quotas and explore additional exchange options. This collaborative effort ensures equal opportunities for national carriers within the international transportation landscape.

These efforts aimed at developing the transport and logistics sector will serve not only the interests of the two countries, but will also serve as an impetus for the further development of trade and economic ties throughout the Central Asian region, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan emphasizes. ///nCa, 27 May 2024

 

