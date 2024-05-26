Representatives of Turkmenistan took part in a diplomatic training for Central Asia on EU foreign policy

From 13 to 24 May 2024, five representatives of Turkmenistan’s institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in a specialized training for diplomats and officials of Central Asia on EU foreign policy, which was held in Bruges, Belgium.

This two-week course, attended by 25 representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, was organized by the College of Europe and funded by the European Union.

The program provided participants with an in-depth understanding of the EU’s foreign and security policy, as well as the EU’s relations with Central Asia.

The sessions covered various topics, including key players in EU policy, an overview of EU institutions and decision-making processes, as well as negotiation strategies with the EU. Practical exercises and simulations of talks between EU member states offered participants practical experience.

In addition, fireside chats with Federica Mogherini, Rector of the College of Europe and a former senior EU diplomat, provided valuable insights on diplomatic practice in the EU.

The program also included a study trip to Brussels and socio-cultural events to enrich the participants’ experience. Prominent speakers included Federica Mogherini herself, former High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission; Terhi Hakala, EU Special Representative for Central Asia; and David O’Sullivan, EU Sanctions Envoy, among others.

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov also participated in the opening and closing ceremonies of the training in the presence of Federica Mogherini and officials from the European External Relations Service.

The purpose of the training was to strengthen diplomatic ties and increase understanding of EU policy among representatives of Central Asia, which contributes to more effective and informed interaction with the European Union. ///nCa, 26 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)