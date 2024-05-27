Turkmenistan Claims Third Place in International Cybersecurity Competition

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Third International Cyberchampionate on Information Security concluded at the “Digital Industry of Industrial Russia” (CIPR) conference. The Turkmen State Telecommunication Company, Turkmentelecom, secured third-place finish.

This annual competition stands as the largest online cybersecurity event. Teams showcase their expertise in defending against cyberattacks, share valuable insights, and vie for the title of cybersecurity champions.

This year saw participation from 40 teams across 19 countries. The finals featured a tough battle between 7 teams from Russia, Turkmenistan, and Myanmar. Notably, a total of 180 applications were received from 21 countries.

The International Cyberchampionate was organized by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation in collaboration with Rostelecom. ///nCa, 27 May 2024

 

