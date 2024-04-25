The President of Turkmenistan received the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom

On Wednesday, April 24, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth Affairs and Development David Cameron.

As it was emphasized, the United Kingdom is one of Turkmenistan’s important partners in the European region. Interstate relations are constantly developing on the basis of mutual respect, friendship and mutual understanding.

The sides underscored the positive track record of cooperation built on mutual respect, friendship, and understanding across various sectors, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

“We attach great importance to the development of relations with foreign countries based on friendship, equality and mutual respect. We consider it necessary to use international law and exclusively diplomatic instruments to resolve emerging conflicts,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Turkmenistan has put forward a number of international initiatives aimed at maintaining peace, trust and a culture of dialogue within the framework of major reputable organizations, primarily the United Nations, which have received broad support. The President expressed appreciation for the UK’s support of the UN Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust,” an initiative championed by Turkmenistan.

The discussions also focused on the dynamic growth of bilateral trade and the constructive collaboration with British companies.

The parties acknowledged the potential of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council in further strengthening economic ties. The oil and gas industry, agriculture, and new technologies were identified as promising areas for future collaboration. Additionally, the meeting highlighted the support offered to British businesses operating in the Turkmen market.

Climate change issues became one of the topics of discussion. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to tackling climate change, aligning with international efforts and pursuing “green” growth initiatives. He mentioned Turkmenistan’s recent accession to the Global Methane Pledge at COP-28, demonstrating the country’s proactive approach.

The parties also noted the vast potential for cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Turkmenistan expressed interest in partnering with the UK in the field of education, particularly through targeted programs and promoting English language learning. ///nCa, 25 April 2024