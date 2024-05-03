A competition of public speaking in Japanese held in Turkmenistan

The Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi hosted a lively Japanese language competition on 27 April 2024, reports the Japanese Embassy in Turkmenistan.

12 students showcased their Japanese skills, with half tackling a designated topic and the others presenting on a theme of their choice. They also demonstrated their daily progress in the language.

Top honors went to the following students:

Designated Topic:

1st place: Orazov Perman (D. Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, 1st year)

2nd place: Berdiniyazova Govher (Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan, 1st year)

3rd place: Allanazarova Solmaz (D. Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, 1st year)

Free Topic:

1st place: Gurbangeldieva Aijemal (D. Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, 4th year)

2nd place: Karaev Serdar (Engineering and Technological University of Turkmenistan, 3rd year)

3rd place: Kovusova Tavus (D. Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, 4th year)

Additional Recognition:

Designated Topic (Judge’s Choice): Kuldzhaev Ylas (Engineering and Technological University of Turkmenistan, 1st year)

Free Topic (Judge’s Choice): Arazmedov Mukhammetnur (Engineering and Technological University of Turkmenistan, 4th year)

Japanese language learning in Turkmenistan has flourished since the establishment of a dedicated department at the D. Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages in 2007. Currently, over 13,000 people across Turkmenistan’s educational institutions are actively learning Japanese, reflecting a more than threefold increase since 2017.///nCa, 3 May 2024 (photo credit – Embassy of Japan to Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from award ceremony: