Turkmenistan and UNDP expand collaboration to strengthen the country’s healthcare system

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. May 3, 2024. Today, The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a landmark agreement for a new project “Procurement of health products for the control of infectious diseases in 2024-2025”. This multi-year initiative, with a budget exceeding $34 million fully financed by the Government of Turkmenistan, represents a strong commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

The project’s primary aim is to guarantee universal access to high-quality services for tuberculosis (TB) and other infectious diseases throughout Turkmenistan by:

Securing uninterrupted and high-quality medications and equipment for TB, HIV, reproductive health, skin diseases, safe blood transfusion, and viral hepatitis C services;

Enhancing healthcare workers capacity;

Supporting a smooth transition for the TB project funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and absorbing the activities previously covered by the Global Fund, guaranteeing the program’s quality, continuity, and long-term sustainability within Turkmenistan by transitioning it to domestic funding by the end of 2027.

The current project will scale up the achievements of the previous years and will continue supplies of tests and medicines for communicable diseases. In addition to treatment, the project will introduce new technologies, improve infection control measures, provide technical assistance, and maintenance support.

“Investing in health is fundamental to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” noted Mr. Tomica Paovic, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “At UNDP, we are committed to working alongside the Government of Turkmenistan and development partners to ensure healthy lives and well-being for all. Through a multi-sectoral approach that emphasizes human rights and gender equality, we support a wide range of medical services critical for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Turkmenistan”.

UNDP and the MoHMI have been cooperating in public health over years, but most notably – since 2010 when UNDP country office was nominated as Principal Recipient of the TB grant from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. Specifically for control of infectious diseases, UNDP and MOHMI have been collaborating since 2016 and implemented four projects with total funding $35 million. ///nCa, 3 May 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)