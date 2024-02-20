Dashoguz Energy: powering progress and embracing green growth

News Central Asia (nCa)

Northern Turkmenistan’s electricity needs are reliably met by Dashoguz Energy Production Association, which successfully fulfilled its January 2024 production plans, according to Turkmenistan newspaper.

The reliable power delivery is ensured though 7 district and city power systems, controlled by Dashoguz Energo. Over 3,400 transformer substations and 330 power transmission systems are under their management.

Currently, there are more than 12.5 thousand kilometers of power transmission lines, of which 12.3 thousand kilometers are aerial, the rest are cable transmission systems. Through more than 50 power plants, the population and consumers of the region are reliably provided with electricity around the clock.

Plans are underway to convert Dashoguz State power plant to a combined-cycle operation, aiming for additional electricity generation without natural gas consumption and reduced environmental impact through “green” energy development.

A new project is in place to build a 220 kV, 25 km two-chain overhead power transmission line along the Dashoguz-Dashoguz State Power Plant highway.

Construction of the second stage of the Balkan-Dashoguz transmission line, a crucial part of the ring power system, is progressing rapidly. This high-voltage line spans 560 kilometers, largely through the Karakum desert.

Construction adheres to modern environmental standards, ensuring smooth operation in various conditions. For example, a cable lightning rod is stretched over the phase wires to provide protection from lightning strikes. ///nCa, 20 February 2024

 

