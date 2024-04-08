UNODC enhances the capacities of Central Asian border and migration services officers in authenticating travel documents

From 11 to 13 March, UNODC organized a regional training on verification of the authenticity of travel documents in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for 27 mid- and senior-level officers from Central Asian border and migration services officers.

The training aimed to equip the officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively tackle challenges encountered during document inspections at checkpoints, thereby strengthening their ability to counter cross-border crime.

During his opening speech, H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Sasaki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan, highlighted Japan’s invaluable partnership with UNODC globally, including in Central Asia and the crucial need for collaboration in combatting global issues like drug trafficking and organized crime, underscoring the importance of united efforts.

“I believe that this workshop will enhance the knowledge and skills necessary for effective border control and that the exchange and collaboration among participants will continue after the training. Japan remains committed to supporting the endeavors of Central Asian countries in advancing social and human security, showcasing our dedication to shared responsibilities within the global community,” he emphasized.

Major Yakub Akmuradov, the Head of the Information and Management Department at the Central Office of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan, expressed his gratitude to UNODC for their enduring partnership. He highlighted the successful implementation of various targeted projects within their systemic bilateral partnership, including high-level training courses and workshops that significantly bolstered the capabilities of border officers.

“One of the key initiatives of our project is to establish an institutional platform for regularly conducting interdepartmental and interagency training courses at national and regional levels. In 2023, we organized six specialized trainings, benefiting a total of 160 law enforcement officers from the region. I am optimistic that this training will play a crucial role in strengthening UNODC’s regional initiatives to enhance law enforcement capacity for effective border control,” remarked Yusuf Kurbonov, UNODC International Programme Coordinator.

The training, led by international expert from the Federal Republic of Germany and national experts, covered a variety of topics, such as identifying features of counterfeit documents, various printing techniques, forgery methods, advanced security features, including optically variable ink, optically variable magnetic ink and LASINK, and technologies for detecting forged documents.

Practical sessions allowed officers to hone their document examination skills using tools, such as magnifiers and ultraviolet light. Discussions on real-life case studies at airports and land borders further enriched their learning experience.

At the conclusion of the training, participants received certificates and expressed gratitude towards UNODC and the trainers for the valuable insights gained.

This training was part of the UNODC Regional Project on Enhancing Cross-Border Cooperation by Strengthening the Capacity of Border Liaison Offices in Central Asia of Sub-programme 1 Preventing and Countering Transnational Organized Crime of the UNODC Programme for Central Asia 2022 – 2025.

This strategic endeavor, designed to strengthen the capacity of border crossing points and foster cross-border cooperation by promoting the concept of Border Liaison Offices and developing information and communication networks for border agencies, is made possible through funding provided by the Government of Japan. ///UNODC Central Asia, 5 April 2024