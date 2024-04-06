Tajikistan and Turkmenistan Agree on Common Transport Pricing Policy – communication cooperation discussed

Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to develop a common pricing policy in the field of transport and logistics. This agreement was reached during a meeting in Dushanbe between the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim, and the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mametkhan Chakiyev.

The discussions focused on establishing close cooperation between the logistics centers of both countries. This includes a unified pricing approach and optimal tariffs for international cargo delivery services, according to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport.

The agreement comes after talks between President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. The leaders discussed expanding ties in various sectors, including transport and cargo transportation.

A key focus of the discussions was facilitating the transit of Tajik goods through Turkmenistan with a view to create a transport corridor connecting the two countries with access to the Caspian Sea.

Both countries aim to create a powerful and modern transportation infrastructure that integrates Central Asia’s transport systems with other regions.

As part of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan, the heads of the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan met with the head of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan took place, Khovar reports.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the field of communications.

The sides highlighted the wide potential for cooperation in the field of communications between the two countries.

The parties expressed interest in expanding and developing bilateral relations and exchanged views on a plan for further cooperation.///nCa, 6 April 2024