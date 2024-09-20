Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan: Cornerstones of Central Asian Stability

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan stand as pivotal strategic partners in Central Asia. Their relationship, characterized by constructive neighborly dialogue, peaceful borders, growing economic cooperation, similarity of positions on topical issues of regional and international issues, and mutual understanding between their fraternal peoples, exemplifies the hallmarks of modern bilateral relations.

While their formal diplomatic ties were established in 1992, the historical roots of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan relations extend centuries into the past. Both countries have been integral parts of powerful empires that once ruled Central Asia, including the Timurids, Khorezmshahs, Kazakh Khanate, Bukhara Khanate, and Kokand Khanate. Their geographical proximity, Turkic heritage, nomadic traditions, and Islamic values have contributed to a shared mentality and spiritual kinship between the Turkmen and Kazakh peoples.

“As for the Turkmens, they, being also nomads, dispersed living in one of the great deserts of the world – Karakum, who have fully preserved the cult of the horse, the culture of the “centaur” rider, the spirit and mentality of a representative of a nomadic civilization, are ethnopsychologically very, very related and, humanly, sympathetic to the Kazakhs. The Turkmen of Kazakhstan, being full citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, having no psychological barriers in the field of linguistic, cultural, civilizational, cultural and ceremonial environment, preserving their ethnic identity, objectively contribute to the cause and the idea of the formation and development of a unified Kazakh society,” says Kazakh ethnographer Ernar Orazbek.

The historical proximity between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has undoubtedly played a significant role in the successful development of their modern interstate relations.

The legal framework of their bilateral cooperation consists of approximately 80 documents, with particular emphasis on the Declaration on the Development of Further Cooperation (1997), the Agreement on Strategic Partnership (2017), the Agreement on the Delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen State Border and the Delimitation of Adjacent Sections of Fishing Zones in the Caspian Sea, and the Agreement on the Regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen State Border (October 2021).

In the realm of politics, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan share a common vision for the future of the international system. The common denominator of the foreign policy of Ashgabat and Astana is the commitment to resolving all disputes through peaceful political and diplomatic means.

On multiple occasions, at high-level summits, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have expressed a shared concern regarding the urgent need to bolster the role of the United Nations and its affiliated institutions in addressing global challenges amidst a complex international landscape characterized by growing risks of interstate conflicts and increasing military, political and economic confrontation.

A cornerstone of the foreign policy relationship between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is their unwavering mutual support on various international platforms, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building in Asia (CICA), the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and the “Central Asia +” multilateral mechanisms.

Kazakhstan supported the Resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan at the UN “The role and importance of a policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development “, “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2021”, “Strengthening regional and international cooperation to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian region”, “Zone peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia”, “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”, “The key role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in ensuring sustainable development.”

Speaking in general about the international security system, it should be noted that Ashgabat and Astana have repeatedly stated the need to consolidate efforts in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, expressed their readiness to continue to cooperate within the framework of the implementation of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and the Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World, adopted by the UN General Assembly Resolution 70/57 on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 2015.

In the regional context, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan share a common approach to integration processes in Central Asia and the promotion of regional development. Kazakhstan’s multi-faceted foreign policy and Turkmenistan’s neutral stance serve as a stabilizing force and protective shield for the other countries in the region, fostering a politically stable external environment.

Turkmenistan has signed the “Central Asia-2040” Concept of regional cooperation, developed at Kazakhstan’s suggestion, which outlines the shared vision of the five Central Asian countries for the future development of multifaceted cooperation.

Naturally, the strong political relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan provide a solid foundation for the growth and development of their economic ties.

Both Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have been steadily expanding their trade and economic cooperation. In just five years, the bilateral trade volume has quadrupled. In 2023, it reached a new high of $563 million, representing a 28% increase from the previous year. The trade turnover for the first half of 2024 amounted to $237.2 million.

The governments of both countries are actively working to increase the bilateral trade volume to $1 billion. Numerous projects are currently underway in sectors such as energy, industry, transport, logistics, and more.

A positive business climate is developing between Turkmen and Kazakh entrepreneurs. The Diplomatic Club “Astana” and the Turkmen travel agency “Zemin Syyahat,” with the support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan, have organized several reciprocal business missions to Astana, Almaty, Ashgabat, and Turkmenbashi. These visits facilitate direct contact between businessmen, foster the search for new partners, and enhance understanding of the industrial and investment potential of both countries.

During one of the business missions, the Kazakh side expressed interest in using Turkmenistan’s transport infrastructure as a key transit hub for the export of Kazakhstani goods.

In 2023, the volume of cargo transportation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan increased by 20% and amounted to 1.3 million tons.

Both countries are actively collaborating on the development of the eastern branch of the North-South corridor and the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor, with a particular focus on the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway.

Kazakhstan has expressed its willingness to join Turkmenistan and Afghanistan in constructing sections of the Torghundi – Herat – Kandahar – Spin-Boldak railway, offering to provide materials for the railway track’s upper structure, sleepers, rails, and fasteners.

Turkmenistan has proposed strengthening cooperation along the trans-Caspian transport corridor, utilizing the capacities of the ports of Turkmenbashi, Aktau, and Kuryk.

The countries possess significant transit and transport potential, which is increasingly valuable in establishing alternative cargo routes in Central Asia. Given that Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan adhere to the principle of creating favorable external conditions for internal development, it is safe to say that both states are an outpost of transport connectivity and sustainable supply chains for the entire region.

Beyond transport and logistics, there is ample room for expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, the fuel and energy complex, and the agro-industrial complex.

Humanitarian contacts form an integral part of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan relationship. Kazakhstan hosts six Turkmen national cultural centers in Astana, Almaty, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions, which actively participate in the activities of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan. The establishment of a Kazakh national cultural center in Turkmenistan is under consideration. Representatives of the Kazakh minority in Turkmenistan live in the Mary and Balkan provinces.

A recent milestone in cultural cooperation was the opening of a monument to the renowned Kazakh folk musician, composer, and playwright Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly in Ashgabat’s Magtymguly park complex, while a monument to the Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi was built in the capital of Kazakhstan. These initiatives symbolize the mutual respect and appreciation for each other’s cultural heritage.

In June 2024, Turkmenistan held Days of Culture in Kazakhstan, and a reciprocal cultural exchange is planned in Ashgabat for October this year.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are actively fostering bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, science, applied research, culture, and creative exchanges. The practice of regular contacts between scientists of the two countries has been established, and direct links between the leading universities of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are being intensified.

The legal framework for scientific and educational cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is comprised of bilateral agreements and memoranda signed by various educational institutions of both states.

Faculty members from leading universities in both countries, along with academic representatives and experts, regularly convene to discuss a wide range of political and scientific issues.

For Turkmen students, Kazakhstan has emerged as a popular destination for higher education. Over 3,000 Turkmen students are currently enrolled in universities in Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Aktau, and other educational institutions across Kazakhstan.

Kazakh-Turkmen relations meet all the criteria of a mutually beneficial dialogue based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. As the Kazakh and Turkmen proverbs “A close neighbor is better than a distant relative” and “In a difficult hour, a neighbor is a help” aptly convey, the partnership between these two countries is built on a foundation of trust and support. And the potential for further expansion and deepening of their cooperation is far from exhausted. ///nCa, 20 September 2024